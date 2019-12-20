TOPEKA – The Topeka Capital Journal has released its 2019 Kansas High School Football All-State recognition.
Several Dickinson County football players received honors from the publication.
In Class 4A, Abilene senior Kade Funston was named Honorable Mention for offensive and defensive lineman play.
Chapman, playing in Class 3A, had senior Kel Stroud for his play along both lines and junior Trevor Erickson earned Honorable Mention as a back. Erickson played defensive back for the Irish. Senior Zach Ferris earned recognition for Honorable Mention at linebacker.
Solomon junior Alex Herbel earned Honorable Mention recognition in Class 8-Man Division I for his defensive backfield performance. Sophomore Dylan Hynes was named Honorable Mention at linebacker for the Gorillas as well.
Herington’s Easton Idleman was named Honorable Mention as a specialist (kicker, punter, returner) after completing his sophomore season as a Railor.
