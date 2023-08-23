Drew Elliott returns to lead the Irish Cross Country

Chapman’s Drew Elliott returns to lead the Irish Cross Country team after placing eighth at State Meet last season.

 Reflector-Chronicle File Photo

CHAPMAN - Veteran cross-country coach Cindy Zumbrunn begins her 18th season at the helm of the Chapman High School Cross Country team as she welcomes back junior Drew Elliott and his teammates that finished eighth in Class 4A State Cross Country meet a year ago in Wamego.

Wamego won class 4A boys last fall while senior Eli Gilmore of Tonganoxie took top honors with a time of 16:18.56.

 

