CHAPMAN - Veteran cross-country coach Cindy Zumbrunn begins her 18th season at the helm of the Chapman High School Cross Country team as she welcomes back junior Drew Elliott and his teammates that finished eighth in Class 4A State Cross Country meet a year ago in Wamego.
Wamego won class 4A boys last fall while senior Eli Gilmore of Tonganoxie took top honors with a time of 16:18.56.
Elliott placed eighth individually in State competition with a time of 16:50.51. The Chapman boys who had finished fourth in the North Central Kansas League and third at regional also finished eighth as a team in the top ten of the state in Class 4A.
Along with Elliott, members of the state team that return are sophomore Dereck Klukas, juniors Seth Crause and Justin Blocker and senior Hunter Taphorn. Coach Zumbrunn expects her boy’s team to be at the top of the NCKL again this year with a goal to be state qualifiers again.
The Lady Irish team finished third in league competition and coach Zumbrunn looks for sophomore Jade Beary and junior Paisly Jaderborg to be contenders at each meet.
Senior Hayley Trotter from Clearwater won the 4A individual time at 19:17.44 before her graduation in May. Eudora captured the girl’s team title at State.
The Irish will open the season on August 31 at the Abilene Invitational.
Chapman Cross Country Schedule
Sept. 28 at Council Grove
Oct. 12 NCKL at Marysville
Oct. 21 at Regional – TBD
Oct. 28 at State – Wamego - TBD
