LITTLE RIVER – The top ranked Little River Redskins ran by the Solomon Gorillas 48-0 in the final week of the regular season Friday night in Little River.
The Redskins scored four times in the first period and added two more in quarter number two to put away the Gorillas.
Grant Stephens ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass in the opening period to lead the Redskins to a 32 – 0 lead after one. Stephens powered in from 29 yards out to score at the 10:47 mark and put Little River on the board. He added a 35-yard touchdown catch with 4:14 to go in the same period for the Redskins fourth score of the game.
Redskin back Rylan Konen rumbled in from 57 yards away for the third touchdown. Braden Young returned a Gorilla punt for a 35-yard score with 8:36 left in the period. Konen had a two-yard score early in the second quarter and Braxton Lafferty scooted in from eight yards to finishing the scoring. Little River was perfect six for six in converting two-point conversions.
Little River posted 148 yards rushing on 10 carries their quarterbacks finished four of six for 45 yards and a score. Solomon had 48 yards rushing and 19 yards through the air.
Konen led all rushers with 97 yards while Stephens finished with 36 yards and Lafferty had 15 yards on two totes. Konen scored twice while Stephens and Lafferty each added a score.
Solomon’s Dylan Hynes ran for 34 yards while Jarret Baxa added 10 and Spencer Coup finished with four yards on the ground. Hynes caught two passes from Coup for 19 yards.
The Redskins were aided by four Gorilla turnovers in the contest.
Hynes led Solomon’s defense with four tackles while Scott Robinson ended with two as did Baxa.
Little River improved to 8-0 on the season and earned a number one seed in the 8-Man D I playoffs. They will host Valley Falls (4-4) in the District Playoffs. Solomon drops to 5-3 and will travel to Clifton Clyde (6-1) this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.