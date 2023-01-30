The Abilene Cowgirls returned to action on the road Friday evening and lost to the Thomas More Prep-Marion Monarchs 61-24. TMP took control of the game, by scoring 45 points in the first half.
Abilene opened the game by jumping out to a brief 5-2 lead as Claira Dannefer and Amara Johnson both scored baskets and Sammy Stout added a free throw.
The Monarch’s would then tie the game at the 4:50 mark and score six consecutive points for a 9-5 lead. Dannefer would then add her second basket of the game to close the score to two points before TMP would go on a scoring run of fifteen straight points for a 24-7 lead. Dannefer and Eden Bathurst would close out the scoring in the quarter for a 24-10 Monarch lead.
In the second quarter, TMP would then begin to pull away as they would limit the Cowgirls to just a pair of baskets totaling four total points. Both Stout and Renatta Heintz would account for the four points scored. Turnovers created by the Monarchs allowed them to score several points by way of fast break. TMP would score twenty one total points in the quarter to lead 45-14 at halftime.
Both teams would then struggle with scoring in the second half. Dannefer would have her best quarter of the game as she would account for seven of the teams eight points in the quarter. The Monarch’s would increase their lead at the end of the third quarter to 33 points for a 55-22 score, setting in motion a continuous running clock entering the final quarter.
With a running clock in effect, the final quarter went by fast. Abilene continuing to struggle scoring, was held scoreless the entire quarter until Adin Bruna was fouled and added a pair of made free throws as time ran out in the game, for the 61-24 final.
“ We didn’t play like we were capable in the first half and the press hurt us,” said head coach Shawn Herrman. “We rebounded in the second half and were much more dialed in only allowing 16 points. Just have to learn to put two halves together.”
Abilene was led in scoring by Claira Dannefer with 13 points in the game.
The Cowgirls now 2-11 on the season will return to action next Friday on the road in an NCKL matchup against Marysville.
Abilene: Claira Dannefer 13, Adin Bruna 2, Amara Johnson 2, Renatta Heintz 2, Sammy Stout 3, Hannah Walter 1, Eden Bathurst 1
TMP: C. Schippers 2, Baalmann 7, Van Lintel 16, Garcia 6, G. Schippers 12, Koenigsman 15, Gottachalk 2
