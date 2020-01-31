The TMP Monarchs of Hays completed a sweep of Abilene Friday night with a barnburner in the boy’s game. The highly ranked team in Class 3A showed why they have 10 games in a row as they held on to defeat Abilene 66-60 in Abilene.
The Monarchs took a 12-point lead at halftime as the Cowboys limped out of the second quarter with three players injured and another sitting in foul trouble. But the Cowboys never quit and put together a great second half to stay with the Monarchs and eventually get the score within three at 63-60 when Avery Bryson drained a trey with 29.3 seconds left.
The Monarchs converted three of four freed throws to end the game in the final seconds.
Junior Jackson Schulte led the Monarchs with 17 points and he had three of the eight threes TMP scored on the night. Senior Ryan Stoecklein added 13 for the Monarchs.
Abilene senior Travis Beetch led the Cowboys with 18 and he sat a lot of the first quarter with two quick fouls. Bryson finished with 13 for the Cowboys and he had the only two threes to fall for Abilene.
TMP improves to 11-1 on the year and the Cowboys go to 7-5.
In the Girls game, TMP entered with a 4-8 record, which is a down year for them, but they played much like a normal TMP Lady Monarchs squad as they won 49-34 over the Cowgirls.
Shooting from the outside and having dominance in the paint the Lady Monarchs led by 10 after one and stretched it to a 20 point advantage headed to the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls fought to the bitter end and out scored TMP in the final eight minutes as senior Beth Holmes and sophomore Jenna Hayes found the rim from behind the circle as Abilene clawed with 15 at the end.
Holmes led the Cowgirls with 12 points and Hayes finished with 10. Hays junior Kyleigh Allen had a game high 15 to lead TMP and sophomore Sophia Balthazor ended with 13.
The Cowgirls go to 5-7 and Abilene will host Clay Center in a makeup game Monday evening at the high school.
