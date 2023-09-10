The Abilene Cowboys remained undefeated on the young season by defeating the Concordia Panthers in their home opener Friday night 47-12.
Abilene quarterback Stocton Timbrook played a big part in leading the team to victory by having a school record setting performance, with six passing touchdowns in the game. Timbrook finished the game with 17 completions totaling 391 yards passing in just over three quarters of play. The impressive offensive output can be credited to a dominating performance by both the offensive line, and skills players including running backs and receivers. In all, seven different players recorded receptions, with five of them catching at least one touchdown in the game.
The Abilene defense also did their part in the game, as they set the tone early by forcing a three and out on the the Panthers opening drive. The Cowboys would then jump on top in their opening drive, in which running back Zach Miller would score on a nine-yard touchdown run at the 5:11 mark. Timbrook would then add the extra point kick to lead 7-0.
After another defensive stop by Abilene that forced a punt, the Cowboys offense needed just two plays to score again. Timbrook would find wide receiver Joseph Welsh streaking down the center of the field for a 67 yard touchdown pass that would close out the first quarter scoring 14-0.
The defense would once again shut down the Panthers on their next drive, and the Cowboys offense took advantage of their next opportunity. An eight play drive would end with a Timbrook to Brax Fisher 30-yard touchdown pass that extended the lead to 21-0 after the Timbrook extra point kick.
Concordia would finally get on the board by taking advantage of good field position late in the second quarter. Beginning at the Abilene 35 yard line, they would drive, and finish by scoring on a Drew Sterrett touchdown run with 17 seconds left in the half to cut the lead to 21-6 after a missed extra point.
The Cowboys would then utilize every second left in the half, as a great kickoff return by Weston Rock would set them up near midfield at their own 47 yard line. That return allowed the Abilene offense one more chance in the half to take a shot at scoring, and they would do just that.
Timbrook would find tight end Keaton Hargrave for a 53-yard touchdown pass with just two seconds left in the half. The Timbrook extra point would finish the first half scoring at 28-6
The Cowboys wasted no time continuing their offensive attack to begin the second half. On their very first play from scrimmage, Timbrook once again found Hargrave on the near sideline, and an impressive down field block from fellow receiver Taygen Funston would spring Hargrave down the sideline for a 77-yard touchdown to push the lead to 34-6.
The Panthers would then answer, and put together their best drive of the game, as they would score on a 10 play 77-yard drive with 5:56 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 34-12.
The quick offensive answers continued for Abilene as three plays later, Timbrook connected on a 49-yard touchdown pass to Rock at the 4:34 mark of the third quarter to lead 40-12.
After another Cowboy defensive three and out forced Concordia to punt, the final Cowboy touchdown drive of the game would begin in third quarter and finish on the first play of the fourth quarter. Timbrook would connect with Abilene sophomore tight end Heath Hoekman on a 19-yard over the shoulder touchdown pass at the 11:54 mark for the 47-12 final. score. With a 35 point lead in the final quarter, a running clock was then set in motion for the rest of the game.
“I am so proud of this team for how they are playing together and for each other,” said head coach Brad Nicks. “Our Offensive line did a great job of allowing us to run and pass which is huge for our offense. I am also very excited how our receivers are blocking for each other down the field. It allowed some big plays to turn into touchdowns. I was proud of Stocton for how he handled the game and never let one play affect the next. He has worked really hard on some fundamentals and I think it showed up big with his accuracy. I thought our defense had another great night. I am very proud of how hard they are playing. We have so many kids running to the ball and our gang tackling has been great so far this year. The defense as a whole have done a great job of reading their keys and doing their job. It has been fun to watch that unit grow throughout the year so far.”
For Abilene, the offense would amass 465 total yards in which 391 came in the air. Hargrave, Fisher, Rock, Hoekman, and Welsh would all score receiving touchdowns with Hargrave accounting for two touchdowns receptions. Miller would lead the Cowboys rushing attack by gaining 61 of the 74 yards, while adding a touchdown.
Defensively Abilene was led by three players who combined on solo and assisted tackles in Landon Taplin, Joseph Welsh, and Heath Hoekman with nine a piece.
The Cowboys now 2-0 will next host the 2-0 Clay Center Tigers next Friday night. The Tigers defeated the Chapman Irish on Friday evening 61-0.
Timbrook 17-21 , 6 Touchdowns, 0 Interceptions
Fisher 7- 74 yards, 1 TD, Rock 3-71 yards 1 TD, Hargrave 2-130 yards 2TD’s , Hoekman 2-30 yards 1 TD, Welsh 1- 67 yards, 1 TD, Funston 1-15 yards, Miller 1- 4 yards.
Miller 13-61 yards 1 TD, Rock 1- 5 yards, Hargrave 1-2 yards, L. Hoekman 5-3 yards, M. Callahan 2- 1 yard, Thrower 1-1 yard.
Taplin 9, Welsh 9, H. Hoekman 9, Fisher 7, Keener 7, Miller 7, Hargrave 6, Holloway 5, Whitehair 5.
