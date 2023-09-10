The Abilene Cowboys remained undefeated on the young season by defeating the Concordia Panthers in their home opener Friday night 47-12. 

Abilene quarterback Stocton Timbrook played a big part in leading the team to victory by having a school record setting performance, with six passing touchdowns in the game. Timbrook finished the game with 17 completions totaling 391 yards passing in just over three quarters of play. The impressive offensive output can be credited to a dominating performance by both the offensive line, and skills players including running backs and receivers. In all, seven different players recorded receptions, with five of them catching at least one touchdown in the game. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.