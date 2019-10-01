CHAPMAN – The Clay Center Tigers rode into Chapman Friday evening and captured a NCKL and Class 3A District football win 38-26 over the Fighting Irish.
Playing ahead of the late summer thunderstorm that threatened football game outcomes from across the state, Clay Center scored three times in the first half and held the Irish to two scores to take a 10-point lead 24-14 at intermission.
The second half was fairly even with both teams scoring once in the third and fourth quarters.
The Tigers put up 335 yards rushing to score five touchdowns on the ground as they improved to 2-2 on the season. Senior quarterback Jake Glavan ran for 78 yards and three scores with fellow senior Jake Ferguson carrying the ball eight times for 130 yards and a score. Junior Logan Mullin chugged 66 yards and a Tiger touchdown.
The Irish picked up 224 yards on the ground and had rushing touchdowns from Eli Riegel and Trevor Erickson. Riegel, sophomore running back, carried the ball 24 times for 101 yards while Irish QB Erickson toted it 17 times for 71 yards and a score. Erickson also threw for 93 yards and a touchdown to junior David Schoby.
Chapman senior Austin Litzinger rushed for 46 yards and caught an Erickson pass for 38. Litzinger also had a Chapman touchdown and he carried one two-point conversion.
Senior Zach Ferris led the Irish defense with 11 tackles. Litzinger had eight and Erickson was credited with seven.
Chapman falls to 1-3 overall and in the NCKL. This loss also put them at 0-1 in Class 3A District 5 standings.
Next up for the Irish is a Friday district contest at Rock Creek (1-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.