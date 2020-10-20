CLAY CENTER – The Abilene Cowgirls had the Clay Center Lady Tigers on the ropes and gasping for air in four out of the five sets played on the volleyball court in Clay Center Monday night. They just couldn’t finish them off.
Clay Center wrapped up the North Central Kansas League title with a pair of wins over the Cowgirls 25-23, 25-23 and 19-25, 25-16, 25-22.
Playing some of their best volleyball of the season, the Cowgirls just couldn’t put the Lady Tigers away when they had the momentum in the match.
In the first set after a ringing kill shot by Abilene’s Jenna Hayes, Clay Center called a timeout trailing 22-20. They regrouped and came back with a kill of their own from senior Clara Edwards and then two unforced errors by the Cowgirls to lead 24-22. Abilene was able to get the next point to be down one at 23-24 but the game ended on another Cowgirl miscue.
Unforced errors and just the inability to put people away have plagued this Cowgirl team this season. It has caused head coach Jade Koch a lot of frustration and head scratching because the talent is evident but the coaches just can’t get a handle on why there isn’t a little bit more fire at the end of matches when Abilene has the opponent on their heels.
“I have been saying we need to learn to finish the entire season,” coach Koch said. “That is what is so frustrating. They play excellent to get to 20 points and then it’s like they lie down and die. We beat ourselves. We make silly errors that don’t happen earlier in the match.”
It’s not for a lack of effort, especially from senior leader Autumn Fitzgeralds as she doing everything in her power to lead, cheer on and encourage her team to fight for the win.“Autumn is a beast,” Koch said. “She has been our leader the entire time. She has so much heart and drive and is always asking what can we do to be better and win. She tries to get the other girls motivated. I wish we all had that drive. She keeps telling the others we have to fight and play to win and not to play not to lose. Unfortunately tonight that’s what happened. We had the lead and we played not to lose, but we did.”
Fitzgerald and Hayes led the Cowgirls with timely hitting and serving during the matches at Clay Center. Hayes had at least three kill shots in the opening set that were key to Cowgirl rallies. Abilene trailed by three points midway through the first set to rally for a 20-19 lead as they scored on an error by the Tigers. But the Tigers came out of their timeout enthused and on fire to rattle off four unanswered points.
The second set was a back and forth battle that saw eight lead changes before the Tigers scored the final five points in a row to win 25-23.
Abilene’s Emma Wildman had one of her five second set kills to put the Cowgirls up 23-20 but once again unforced errors stopped the Cowgirls scoring.
Abilene came out in the first set of match number two on fire and stayed with the Lady Tigers point for point and junior Taya Hoerner served up an ace to give the Cowgirls an 18-18 tie. The Cowgirls battled and fought to put daggers in the Tigers for a 25-19 win.
“We weren’t timid in the set we won,” Koch said. “But we get to 20 points and for some reason we get timid or scared or we panic or something and we just end up losing because we can’t finish.”
The next set was one the Cowgirls would like to erase as if it could go wrong, it did, and the Lady Tigers took advantage of the Cowgirl mistakes to roll for a 25-16 set win and they tie the match.
Fitzgeralds, Hayes, Wildman and senior Reagan Ditto powered the Cowgirls to multiple leads throughout the final set as Abilene led early in the game. Edwards went wild for the Lady Tigers and after back-to-back kill shots Clay Center led 15-11 midway through the set. The Tigers upped their lead to as many as six late only to see Abilene come charging back to get a 21-21 tie on a Hayes slam. Ditto followed suit to give the Cowgirls a 22-21 lead but they couldn’t put the finish on the Tigers and back they came for the 25-22 set and match win.
Abilene falls to 8-16 on the year and currently sets in the third seed spot for the sub-state at Clay Center on Saturday Abilene hosts Wamego tonight to finish off the regular season before the brackets are officially announced on Wednesday.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.