In what was a home NCKL matchup of undefeated teams on Friday night, the Abilene Cowboys were handed their first loss of the season by the Clay Center Tigers 26-13. 

The Tigers would use a solid second half to pull away for the victory after being tied at halftime 13-13.  The Abilene offensive attack was dealt a big blow, that they were unable to overcome when starting quarterback Stocton Timbrook was injured while scrambling just before the half ended. The injury then  kept him out for the remainder of the game.  

 

