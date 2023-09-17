In what was a home NCKL matchup of undefeated teams on Friday night, the Abilene Cowboys were handed their first loss of the season by the Clay Center Tigers 26-13.
The Tigers would use a solid second half to pull away for the victory after being tied at halftime 13-13. The Abilene offensive attack was dealt a big blow, that they were unable to overcome when starting quarterback Stocton Timbrook was injured while scrambling just before the half ended. The injury then kept him out for the remainder of the game.
After a defensive stop by the Cowboys on the Tigers first offensive drive, the Abilene offense needed just five plays to score on a Timbrook to Brax Fisher 48 yard touchdown pass at the 7:23 mark. Timbrook’s extra point kick would put the Cowboys up 7-0.
Clay Center would immediately answer on their next drive, as the Tigers would capitalize for a receiving touchdown on third and goal. Their extra kick would then tie the game at 7-7 with 3:47 to go in the first quarter.
Both defenses would then hold the opposing offenses on the next series. The Cowboys jumped back ahead early in the second quarter when Timbrook would find Weston Rock for a touchdown pass on third and goal from the 14 yard line. After a failed extra point attempt, Abilene would lead 13-7 with 5:42 left in the half.
On the ensuing Clay Center drive, the Cowboys defense seemingly did their job and held the the Tiger offense.A fake punt leading to a first down however would extend the drive, and lead to a 38 yard touchdown pass at the 2:13 mark. A failed extra point would keep the game tied at 13-13.
The Timbrook injury would then happen on the next Abilene series on a scrambling run that would would wind down the half .
The second half began with each defense making stops. Junior quarterback Aaron Hartman took over for the Cowboys offense, and lead the team to an initial first down series, however Abilene would eventually turn the ball over on downs. A Clay Center promising scoring drive would then be stopped at the one-yard line with 6:08 in the third quarter when Taygen Funston would jump the route leading to an interception.
A Cowboy three and out would lead to a punt from their own end zone that would give the Tigers great field position. They would then score on their first play of the series on a 34 yard touchdown pass at the 4:32 mark. The Abilene defense would then hold on the two point attempt for a 19-13 Clay Center lead.
As the final quarter began, the Cowboys continued to struggle with putting together a complete series that would lead to a score. The Tigers then added the final points of the game with a 15 yard touchdown run at the 5:06 mark, and added the extra point for the 26-13 final.
“I am so proud of our players for how hard they played against a great team”, said head coach Brad Nicks. “I felt like the guys really executed our game plans and we did some really nice things. I am especially proud of how we handled the adversity that we faced throughout the game. We did not let the rain, injuries and other things affect how we were going to play. I feel like games like this prepare us for the playoffs at the end of the season. Offensively I was proud of how we were able to run the ball. Our offensive line did a great job and both Zach Miller and Thomas Keener ran the ball very hard. By doing so it allowed us to continue to have success in the passing game. Stocton looked really sharp in the first half and I love how our receivers are catching the ball and blocking for each other. Defensively I thought we were very aggressive and had great pursuit. I was very pleased with how we handled their speed and athleticism. I love how we never gave up and really trusted each other and took the “bend, don’t break mentality all game long”.
The Abilene offense totaled 265 total yards in which 191 of them came by way of the passing game. Timbrook led the charge with nine completions for 144 yards, while Hartman completed seven for 47 yards. Fisher and Rock both had multiple receptions as they both also caught touchdown passes.
Defensively Heath Hoekman, Joseph Welsh, Landon Taplin, and Funston led the way with multiple tackles.
The Cowboys now 2-1 on the season will next prepare for their upcoming rivalry game on the road against the Chapman Irish in what is their Homecoming night.
Passing: Timbrook 9-19, 144 yards, 2 touchdowns, Hartman 7-12, 47 yards, 1 interception.
Rushing: Miller 22 - 72 yards, Keener 1- 4 yards.
Receiving: Fisher 6- 99 yards, 1 touchdown; Rock 5- 55 yards, 1 touchdown; Funston 3- 32 yards; H. Hoekman 1- 3 yards; Miller 1- 2 yards.
Defense: H. Hoekman 6 solo - 4 assists; Welsh 6 solo, 6 assists; Funston 5 solo, 7 assists; Taplin 5 solo, 5 assists; Keener 4 solo, 4 assists; Fisher 3 solo, 4 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.