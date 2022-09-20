The Abilene Cowboys football team traveled for the second week in a row, and were handed their first loss of the season on Friday night by the Clay Center Tigers 58-14.

Clay Center has now won four straight games against the Cowboys, and after an opening week one loss against Wamego, now sits with a 2-1 record.

 

