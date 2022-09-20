The Abilene Cowboys football team traveled for the second week in a row, and were handed their first loss of the season on Friday night by the Clay Center Tigers 58-14.
Clay Center has now won four straight games against the Cowboys, and after an opening week one loss against Wamego, now sits with a 2-1 record.
The Tigers opened the game by executing on six consecutive scoring drives jump starting them to a commanding 37-0 halftime lead. The first quarter saw the Cowboy offense shut down by the Clay Center defense on three straight drives in which they totaled no first downs, and accumulated just nine yards of total offense.
Abilene’s best opportunity to score in the half came midway in the second quarter. The Cowboys drive started at their own 36 yard line, but would eventually stall at the Clay Center sixteen yard line with a turnover on downs. Runs by Zach Miller, and completions from Stocton Timbrook to Weston Rock, and Keaton Hargrave highlighted the drive.
The second half opened with Abilene’s first scoring drive of the game. On third and three, on their first series, Timbrook found freshman Heath Hoekman streaking down the field for a 63-yard touchdown pass. Timbrook kicked the extra point for a 37-7 score at the 10:39 mark of the third quarter. For Hoekman, it marked his first varsity touchdown for the Cowboys.
Clay Center would once again answer by scoring immediately with both offensive and defensive touchdowns. A long touchdown run, and an intercepted Abilene pass, leading to a pick six touchdown would push the lead to 51-7 at the end of the third quarter.
The Cowboys final score of the game would come at the 8:34 mark of the fourth quarter when sophomore running back Thomas Keener would score his first career varsity touchdown by running 22 yards into the end zone .
Both teams would then give opportunities to other players by using mostly reserves for the remainder of the game. The Tigers scored one last time in the game, finalizing a 58-14 win.
For Clay Center they would unofficially total 476 yards of total offense and have three rushers go over 100 yards in the game.
“ This was a tough one,” Abilene head coach Brad Nicks said. “and we knew that coming into the game tonight. The guys are upset right now, but we’ll move on. We’re better then we played tonight, and we’re a good football team. I don’t want to take anything away from Coach Henry and Clay Center, they executed and played well along with putting us into positions where they wanted us to be in. We just need everybody to continue doing their job and we’ll be fine.”
“I’m proud of how we responded coming out in the second half,” the coach added. “We continued to play hard, we just need to limit mistakes.”
Abilene would unofficially end the game with 244 yards of offense led by Hoekman with 63 receiving yards, Miller with 31 rushing yards, and Joseph Welsh also with 31 rushing yards. Timbrook finished 16-23 with 168 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception.
Defensively, the Cowboys had three players with double digit tackles in Miller, Welsh, and Landon Taplin.
Abilene now 2-1 on the season will next host NCKL rival Chapman next Friday on what is Homecoming night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.