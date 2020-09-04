The Abilene High School Cowboys ran into a buzz saw Friday night as they fell to the Clay Center Tigers 57-0 to open the 2020 football season.
Clay Center scored on the second play from scrimmage on a 30-yard jaunt by their quarterback and then on Abilene’s second play from scrimmage they lost senior captain Karen Loader with an injury. That dampened the Cowboys spirits a little and they just couldn’t the offense on track throughout the game.
The Tigers kept rolling up yards and scored twice more in the opening period for a 17-0 lead after one.
Junior quarterback Kaleb Becker connected with junior receiver Nathan Hartman on a pretty pass play for 35 yards midway the opening period that gave the Cowboys a show of promise. Becker tried to connect with Hartman throughout the night but the play was just off by inches.
Senior running backs J’Angelo Herbert and Caleb Burt were the workhorses on the ground game but Clay Center’s defense didn’t give up much.
The Tigers added 20 points in the later part of the second quarter to take a 37-0 lead to the locker room. Tigers quarterbacks ran for two more scores in the third quarter that pushed the score to 51-0 and made a running clock in the fourth.
Clay Center backup quarterback plunged over the goal line as the game wound down for the final 57-0
The Cowboys host the Concordia Panthers next Friday, as Abilene will debut the ‘new’ Cowboy Stadium and Paul Dennis Field in week two of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.