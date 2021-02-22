The second ranked Clay Center Tigers played like a state championship bound team Friday as the clawed up the Abilene Cowgirls 52-19 Friday night in Abilene.
The hot shooting Lady Tigers broke out early on the ice-cold shooting Cowgirls to a 17-6 first quarter lead. Aided by 22 Cowgirl turnovers, Clay Center led by 11 at the break and then put 20 points on Abilene in a frustrating third quarter. With the fourth period clock running, the bench continued to add points for Clay Center.
Senior Clara Edwards had a game high 27 points for the Tigers. They had six other scorers reach the scoreboard.
Abilene’s Abi Lillard led the Cowgirls with 11 points. Allison Liby and Reagan Ditto were key rebounders for the Cowgirls.
Abilene (3-13) heads to Chapman (1-12) tomorrow.
Clay Center 52, Abilene 19
Clay Center 17 8 20 7 – 52
Abilene 6 8 3 2 – 19
Clay Center (17-0) – Bent 1, Seibold 6, Craig 7, Henry 6, Ohlde 2, Bloomdahl 3, Edwards 27. Totals: 10 (10) 2-9 52.
Abilene (3-13) – Ditto 4, Lillard 11, Hayes 2, Liby 2. Totals: 8 (0) 3-5 19.
