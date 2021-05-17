CLAY CENTER – The Abilene Cowboys were on the verge of winning its first outright NCKL baseball title or at least a share of the crown since 2017 when indecision and frustration by the Cowboys aided the Clay Center Tigers to rally and claw back to win both games of double header Friday in Clay Center.
The Tigers used a six inning rally with a grand slam homer to take the opener 12-10 and then came back in the finale trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh to get a 5-4 walk off victory.
In the heartbreaking opener, senior Robbie Keener had a big night at the plate going three for four and driving in five runs including a three-run blast over the left field fence to give Abilene a 6-3 lead in the top half of the fourth inning. Keener also doubled twice and scored three times for the Cowboys.
But, it was Clay Center who had the big inning, scoring five times in the bottom of the sixth inning. Freshman Carter Long launched a bases loaded homer over the wall that gave the Tigers a 12-9 lead in a game that Abilene should have won.
Senior Kaden Coup started on the mound for Abilene and tossed the first three and two-thirds innings. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits while striking out two. Coup was removed to save pitch count headed into Regional baseball action on Tuesday and gave way to freshman Stocton Timbrook.
Timbrook pitched two innings and was tagged for five earned runs on two hits. He walked two, hit two and struck out three. Keener pitched one-third of an inning to end the game for Abilene. He didn’t allow a hit or run while walking one.
Timbrook was two for three at the plate including a solo home run. He drove in three Cowboy runs. Coup, Ben Short and Carter Taplin had two hits each as the Cowboys out hit the Tigers 15 to 9.
Abilene staged a rally in the seventh as they scored a run when Michael McClanahan walked with one out and advanced to third on a two-out single by Taplin. Keener doubled scoring McClanahan and moving Taplin to third, but they were stranded as the game ended.
In the nightcap, the game was scoreless through five innings with the Cowboys taking a 2-0 lead in the sixth. They added two more in the seventh to take a 4-1 lead but couldn’t close the win as Clay Center scratched across four runs in the bottom of the inning for the win and the sweep.
Kyson Becker got the ball on the hill for Abilene tossing the first five innings allowing one hit. He walked four and struck out two. Kaleb Becker tossed one inning and was charged with five earned runs on five hits. He walked four and struck out one. Taplin closed out the game allowing a hit.
Taplin and Zach Miller each had two hits and drove in two runs for the Cowboys. Coup and Short also had a pair of hits for Abilene.
With the double loss by the Cowboys, Clay Center wins the NCKL title ouright while Wamego finishes second and Abilene is third.
Abilene drops to 10-10 and with the 11th seed in the Class 4A West division will play sixth seed Mulvane (13-7) at the McPherson Regional on Tuesday scheduled for 2 p.m.
