Thursday night rodeo action
In rodeo action from Thursday night at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, at left is Blair Jones of Monte Vista, Colo., who moved into a fifth place tie with a 5.4 second run in steer wrestling. At right is Bradley Harter of Laranger, LA, with a third place ride of 80.5 seconds in saddle bronc riding.
