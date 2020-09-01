CHAPMAN – Veteran high school cross country coach Cindy Zumbrunn sees the possibility of having a four-time state champion on her Chapman Lady Irish team this year.
Chapman senior Taylor Briggs brings three state first place medals with her as she begins her fourth and final year of cross-country. Briggs amazed onlookers beginning her freshman year as she won nearly every meet she entered and then she burst away from the pack to win her first gold medal in the state meet at Wamego.
Briggs won her freshman competition going away and then entered the spring track and field season to earn two individual state titles in the Class 4A in 1600M and 3200M. She repeated that exact performance her sophomore season and last year she won the cross-country title by more than 30 seconds over her closest competitor. Unfortunately last spring track and field champions were cancelled due to COVID-19.
As Briggs begins the season, other Class 4A runners returning from state that placed near the top of the pack should be led by Grace Hanson, sophomore at Kansas City Piper and junior Riley Smith from Baldwin.
Zumbrunn will be working to improve a group of sophomore boys in particular and she noted she had a talented freshman girl Emmy Gfeller to run with Briggs.
“So far, they have had good attitudes and have been working hard,” the coach said.
As coach Zumbrunn begins her 15th season as Chapman head coach, her team will open the 2020 season Thursday at the Abilene Invite at Great Life Golf and Fitness in Abilene.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
2020 Chapman Cross Country Schedule
Sept. 3 at Abilene
Sept. 12 at Wamego
Sept. 17 at Clay Center
Sept. 22 at Southeast of Saline
Oct. 1 at Council Grove
Oct. 6 at Ellsworth
Oct. 15 NCKL at Chapman
Oct. 24 at Regional – TBD
Oct. 31 at State – Wamego –TBD
