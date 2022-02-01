The Abilene Cowgirls hosted the Thomas Moore Prep Lady Monarchs from Hays on Friday night, and fell 56-26. TMP returned three key starters from their team that finished 19-4 a year ago, and wasted no time taking control of the game. The Lady Monarchs would jump out to a 20-5 first quarter lead, while limiting the Cowgirls to a single 3-point basket by Senior Jenna Hayes, and a pair of free throws.
Abilene would adjust and play much better in the second quarter to trail 32-16 at halftime Claira Dannefer would score six points, Sammy Stout would make a 3-pointer and Grace Randles would score underneath for a layup in the second quarter.
TMP would then open up their biggest lead of the night in the third quarter. Leading by 34 points, the Cowgirls would be limited to only four points in the quarter for a 54-20 score.
Jenna Hayes and Joy Clemence would score the only points for the Cowgirls in the final quarter for Abilene as the Lady Monarchs would cruise to the 30 point win, 56-26.
The Cowgirls were led in scoring by both Jenna Hayes and Claira Dannefer each having eight points.
TMP improved to 9-2 on the season, and had three players in double figures in Sophia Balthazar with 18 points, Jaci VonLintel with 12 points and Emilee Lane with 10 points. Abilene, now 3-11, will play at Minneapolis next Tuesday night.
Box Score:
Abilene: 5 16 20 26 (3-11)
TMP: 20 32 54 56 (11-2)
Abilene Scoring: Jenna Hayes 8 POG, Claira Dannefer 8 POG, Sammy Stout 3, Alice Bathurst 2, Joy Clemence 2, Grace Randles 2, Callie Powell 1
TMP Scoring: Sophia Balthazor 18, Jaci VonLintel 12, Emilee Lane 10, Brooke Koenigsman 9, Megan Hamel 3
