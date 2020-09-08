WAKEFIELD – The Rural Vista Heat volleyball team opened the 2020 season with a road trip to Wakefield where they also faced Tescott. The Heat came out of the gate swinging as they defeated both teams in two sets.
They beat Tescott in two sets winning 25-8, 25-9. The Heat was led by senior Megan Brockmeier who finished the game with eight kills. Fellow seniors Amber Brockmeier and Cami Jacobson had six kills a piece to help the Heat get the win. In her first year of high school volleyball, senior Chancy Johnson led the team with 11 assists in the game.
Statistically for Rural Vista, Amber Brockmeier finished with six kills, eight assists and five digs. Kacie Acres had three kills, an assist and two digs. Meghan Brockmeier ended with eight kills, two assists and six digs. Sydney Friedli had a kill and five digs. Cami Jacobson finished with six kills, a block and six digs. Leah Riedy had two digs while Chancy Johnson had 11 assists and two digs.
In the second match of the night, Rural Vista defeated Wakefield 25-21, 25-15.
“Over all, I thought we played pretty well,” head coach Adam Sobba said. “We have a lot of kids in new spots that are just getting their first taste of varsity volleyball. Wakefield plays a back-off coverage so there are not a lot of holes. You really have to work to score points against them. We really had to work and grind for the win which is good for us in the long run.”
Meghan Brockmeier once again led the way with eight kills followed by Jacobson with seven.
Statistically for the Heat: Amber Brockmeier had five kills and nine assists. Kacie Acres finished with three kills and five digs. Meghan Brockmeier had eight kills, an assist and nine digs. Sydney Friedli had an assist, a kill and three digs. Cami Jacobson finished with seven kills and five digs. Leah Riedy had two digs while Chancy Johnson finished with one kill, nine assists and two digs.
