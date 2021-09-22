8th Grade Longhorns

Longhorn 8th graders Eli Evans (#2) and Taygen Funston (#12) hustle down the field against Concordia to make a play.

 Photo Courtesy of Brad Anderson

8th Grade Head Coach Mark Willey’s comments:

“This was a good game for us.  We knew they had three really good players.  I thought we did a nice job neutralizing their studs”.

“Our offensive line, (Jalen Robinson, Aiden Woods, Jack Amos, Lane Hoekman, Pierce Casteel, and Nolan Wilkins did a great job blocking and picking up the blitzing line backers.”

“Defensively, we need to get more aggressive, but we did a good job preventing the big plays.”

Next game:  Next Thursday at Salina South Middle School 

Abilene 32- Concordia 6

1st Quarter

Taygen Funston 46 yd. Run

PAT Failed

2nd Quarter

Heath Hoekman 8 yd Run

PAT Failed

Heath Hoekman 20 yd Run

3rd Quarter

Heath Hoekman 25 yd. pass to Landyn Rogers

PAT Cany Taylor pass to

Kayden Thrower

4th Quarter

Levi Evans 16 yard Run

PAT Failed

 

