8th Grade Head Coach Mark Willey’s comments:
“This was a good game for us. We knew they had three really good players. I thought we did a nice job neutralizing their studs”.
“Our offensive line, (Jalen Robinson, Aiden Woods, Jack Amos, Lane Hoekman, Pierce Casteel, and Nolan Wilkins did a great job blocking and picking up the blitzing line backers.”
“Defensively, we need to get more aggressive, but we did a good job preventing the big plays.”
Next game: Next Thursday at Salina South Middle School
Abilene 32- Concordia 6
1st Quarter
Taygen Funston 46 yd. Run
PAT Failed
2nd Quarter
Heath Hoekman 8 yd Run
PAT Failed
Heath Hoekman 20 yd Run
3rd Quarter
Heath Hoekman 25 yd. pass to Landyn Rogers
PAT Cany Taylor pass to
Kayden Thrower
4th Quarter
Levi Evans 16 yard Run
PAT Failed
