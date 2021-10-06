Abilene High School Results
Boys Varsity -Team 1st
8th Triston Cottone. 17:24
9th. Grant Waite. 17:34
15th. Dayton Wuthnow 18:02
18th. Levi Hagar. 18:32
36th. Jack Hunter. 19:21
42nd. Jensen Woodworth. 19:35
43rd. Miqueas Mazo. 19:37
Girls Varsity
7th Eden Bathurst. 20:58
46th. Hannah Walter. 25:30
48th. Aelyn Pecina. 25:31
54th. Allie Cross. 27:19
58th. Alice Bathurst. 28:32
61st. Reese Jackson. 30:30
Boys Junior Varsity
1st. Cooper Wuthnow. 19:23
7th. Ethan Gonzalez. 20:01
8th. Adam Weishaar. 20:01
11th. Toben Schwar. 20:21
13th. Gavin Sykes. 20:55
21st. Parker Farr. 21:49
23rd. Carsen Woodworth. 22:15
39th. Nathan Jackson. 25:40
Abilene Middle School
Results:
6/7/8th grade girls
Josie Wilson - 2nd
Jade Wilson - 5th
Carstyn Smith - 17th
Tessa Herrman - 34th
Autumn Robertson - 38th
Rebekah Olson - 41st
Charlie Elliot - 43rd
Bryer Baier - 45th
Tenley Smith - 47th
Hannah Kirchner - 50th
Lily Benton - 51st
Lily Gruen - 52nd
Maddilyn Jenne - 57th
Savannah Havener - 58th
KaAnn Baetz - 59th
Khloey Affolter - 60th
Kenlie Delay - 61st
Kambria Towery - 62nd
6/7/8th grade boys
Jake Bartley - 5th
Landen Barten - 9th
Noah Wuthnow - 21st
Kolt Becker - 24th
Kyler Rivers - 25th
Keyen Koochel - 33rd
Kaden Hartman - 43rd
Lane Jermark - 46th
Jude Welsh - 48th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.