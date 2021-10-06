Boys Varsity Winning Team

 

 Courtesy Photo

Abilene High School Results

Boys Varsity -Team 1st

8th Triston Cottone. 17:24

9th. Grant Waite.  17:34

15th. Dayton Wuthnow 18:02

18th. Levi Hagar. 18:32

36th. Jack Hunter. 19:21

42nd. Jensen Woodworth. 19:35

43rd. Miqueas Mazo. 19:37

Girls Varsity 

7th Eden Bathurst. 20:58

46th. Hannah Walter. 25:30

48th. Aelyn Pecina. 25:31

54th. Allie Cross.  27:19

58th. Alice Bathurst. 28:32

61st. Reese Jackson. 30:30

Boys Junior Varsity 

1st. Cooper Wuthnow. 19:23

7th. Ethan Gonzalez. 20:01

8th. Adam Weishaar. 20:01

11th. Toben Schwar. 20:21

13th. Gavin Sykes. 20:55

21st.  Parker Farr. 21:49

23rd. Carsen Woodworth. 22:15

39th. Nathan Jackson. 25:40

 

Abilene Middle School 

Results:

6/7/8th grade girls

Josie Wilson - 2nd

Jade Wilson - 5th

Carstyn Smith - 17th

Tessa Herrman - 34th

Autumn Robertson - 38th

Rebekah Olson - 41st

Charlie Elliot - 43rd

Bryer Baier - 45th

Tenley Smith - 47th

Hannah Kirchner - 50th

Lily Benton - 51st

Lily Gruen - 52nd

Maddilyn Jenne - 57th

Savannah Havener - 58th

KaAnn Baetz - 59th

Khloey Affolter - 60th

Kenlie Delay - 61st

Kambria Towery - 62nd

6/7/8th grade boys

Jake Bartley - 5th

Landen Barten - 9th

Noah Wuthnow - 21st

Kolt Becker - 24th

Kyler Rivers - 25th

Keyen Koochel - 33rd

Kaden Hartman - 43rd

Lane Jermark - 46th

Jude Welsh - 48th

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.