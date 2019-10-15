CONCORDIA - The Abilene 7th grade football team won 34-6 at Concordia Thursday night.
The Longhorns bounced back from their overtime loss last week to Clay Center and improved to 5-1 with the victory. There was running clock in the second half because Abilene was so dominant in the first half. The Longhorns scored all of their points in the first two quarters. The game was also shortened because of the weather. The temperature was 31 with the wind-chill at kickoff with drizzle and high wind.
Abilene scored on the opening possession of the game on a Thomas Keener 44-yard run. Xander Cox added the two-point conversion to give the Longhorns an 8-0 lead. The scoreboard was not operational so time on scores was unavailable.
Parker Farr got the ball right back for Abilene as he stripped the ball away from a Concordia player. The Longhorns scored on the next play courtesy of a Weston Rock 54-yard touchdown run to give Abilene a 14-0 lead. The score remained the same at the end of the first quarter.
Austin Bruna came up big for the Abilene defense on its next series as he sacked the Concordia quarterback on third down and long. The Panthers turned it over on downs on the next play and the Longhorns took possession at the Concordia 40. Four plays later Landon Taplin found the end zone from two-yards out. Rock added the two-point conversion on a pass from Aaron Hartman to increase the lead to 22-0.
Concordia then turned over the football on downs at its own 27-yard line. Rock scored two plays later on a 29-yard run to make the score 28-0. The Panthers then fumbled the kickoff and Rock recovered it, which gave Abilene good field position again.
The Longhorns started their fifth drive at the Concordia 35-yard line. Six plays later, Taplin struck again from 21 yards out for Abilene’s final points of the game. Concordia’s lone touchdown came in the 3rd quarter on a Carter Eakins five-yard run.
“That was miserable, the conditions were horrible, but our guys responded,” Abilene head coach Corey Casteel. “It would have been real easy for them to give up since it was so cold, but they didn’t. Hopefully Tuesday is better weather and we can finish strong next week against Marysville.”
Abilene returns home Tuesday in its season finale against Marysville. The Longhorns did not play the Bulldogs last year, as Marysville didn’t have enough healthy players.
