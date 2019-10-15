CONCORDIA – The Abilene 8th grade Longhorns improved to 5-1 on the season with a 16-8 win at Concordia last Thursday.
Abilene scored in the opening period on a Zach Miller three-yard run. Miller ran in the conversion and the Longhorns led 8-0. That score remained until Concordia tied the game in the third period.
With one minute left in the fourth quarter, Abilene’s Stocton Timbrook busted in from the two-yard line and later scored the two-point conversion to give the Longhorns the 16-8 victory.
“That was a hard fought victory in some tough conditions,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “The cold and wind eliminated our passing attack for the most part. We had to grind one out and rely on our backs and offensive line. Defensively, we just hung on. We need to be more physical.”
The Longhorns completes the season tonight as they host Marysville at Cowboy Stadium.
