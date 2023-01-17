Abilene senior Tessa Bender will officially continue her volleyball playing career at the college level as she has signed to play at Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas.
Bender who is a defensive specialist, signed back in November and chose Pratt junior college over other schools who contacted her from the KCAC division. Bender’s first offers of interest began coming after she attended a summer college showcase combine where coaches had the opportunity to see her in action.
Continuing to play volleyball was not Bender’s only reason for choosing Pratt, as they also offer a nursing program in which she plans to major in.
“ I went on an official visit to Pratt and absolutely loved it,” said Bender. “I liked the size of the campus, and the coach was amazing and that’s one of the main reasons I chose them. I’ve been in contact already with some of the other girls who have also signed to go there. I’m excited to start next fall and see what we can do together.”
“Tessa is such a passionate player and works so hard all year round to be the best athlete she can be,” Jade Koch, Abilene head volleyball coach said. “She finished the season being the top defensive specialist in 4A with 551 digs and averaging 6.4 digs per set. She made first team all-league for the North Central Kansas league and was honorable mention for the All-State team. Tessa has a career count of 843 digs, 75 aces, and 32 kills. She has an electric presence on the court and loves everything about volleyball. I cannot wait to see how her career unfolds at the collegiate level. She is going to continue to do great things.”
