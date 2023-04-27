Reflector-Chronicle Sports
The Abilene Cowboy tennis team traveled to Lindsborg Tuesday to play in the always-tough Hesston Invitational. The tournament had both varsity and junior varsity brackets with all singles playing in one bracket and both doubles teams in one bracket.
The young Cowboy team struggled against the competition according to head coach Michael Willey. The 14-team tournament featured 28 singles players and 29 doubles teams.
In varsity singles Carson Hess went 1-3 to finish 23rd while Charlie Hylton went 2-2 for 20th. Abilene’s doubles team of Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Fry went 2-2 on the day for 25th while the team of Nathan Schwartz and Drew Jermark went 1-3 for 26th.
The junior varsity team for Abilene finished eighth place. In singles, Pierce Casteel went 0-2 for seventh place and Ethan Gustin finished 0-3 at eighth. Doubles team of Robinson and Barten went 0-3 for eighth place and Bathurst and Frey went 0-3 for eighth.
