Following Wednesday evenings return to school announcement by Abilene superintendent of schools Greg Brown, athletics and activities will resume at both Abilene High School and Abilene Middle School.
With classes resuming at all buildings except the high school, Abilene High School athletic director Will Burton noted that limited activity would be in place at AHS. Plans call for girls tennis and cross-country to resume practices over the weekend so that competitions can resume as early as Tuesday for these two sports. Football and volleyball may be involved in some group drills or practices next week but will not be in competitions.
Burton said the AHS cross-country team is slated to participate at Ellsworth on Tuesday with the girls tennis team hosting the Abilene Invitational Tournament on the same day.
Cross Country head coach Andy Cook and his squad have missed two meets during Abilene’s shut down due to COVID-19. After competing at Clay Center on Sept. 17, Abilene was unable to travel to Southeast of Saline on Sept. 22 or to Beloit yesterday. Both the Cowboy and Cowgirl teams will return to practice this weekend so they have the necessary practices required by KSHSAA before being in competition.
Cowgirl tennis will miss the North Central Kansas League meet this Saturday but they, like the cross-country teams, will practice this weekend to be able compete on Tuesday. Megan Berry’s team missed meets at Salina on Sept. 24th and at Chapman this past Tuesday. When they resume, they will play Tuesday and then go right into post-season competition with Class 4A Regional being next Saturday at Buhler.
Although Burton did indicate that plans are being made for the AHS football team and volleyball teams to return to limited participation in small group drills beginning next week there will be no competitions for these two high school sports for at least another week.
No football or volleyball
Abilene head coach Jade Koch and her team last competed at Rossville on Sept. 19 and have missed NCKL duals with Chapman, Clay Center and Wamego as well as matches at Hays High School. Burton indicated that there might be a possibility of rescheduling the Wamego dual for Tuesday, Oct. 20. This is still tentative.
That would leave matches at Council Grove and Marysville before the Abilene Invitational and then post-season play beginning Oct. 24 at Sub-State.
The Cowboy football team will have its third game in a row cancelled due to the COVID shutdown. Abilene canceled games with Christ Prep Academy last week and with Hays High tonight and they will also miss the next scheduled home game at Cowboy Stadium scheduled on Oct. 9 against Ulysses.
Head coach Brad Nicks and his squad will begin small group drills and skill work on Monday but will not have full team practices at that time. With the high school not formally open to the student body due to restrictions, football team practices and competitions were shelved one more week at this time.
Superintendent Brown and Burton are hopeful that the Cowboys and the Cowgirl volleyball team can resume beginning the following week when the Cowgirls play at Marysville and the Cowboys are schedule to host Augusta on Oct. 16.
Middle School plans to finish regular schedules
Abilene Middle School athletic director Derek Berns said Thursday afternoon with classes resuming Monday that the Longhorns will conduct practices this weekend so competitions can begin Tuesday for both football and volleyball.
The middle school seasons are winding down but Berns indicated that the Longhorns would return to the original schedule next week. There is actually only one week remaining for the AMS sports teams.
Next week, the Longhorn football teams and volleyball teams are both scheduled to be back in action at home versus Fort Riley. Both events are scheduled for Thursday Oct. 8.
The Longhorn football team will conclude its season on Oct. 13 at home against Marysville while volleyball has the NCKL meet on Oct. 10 and cross-country runs the league meet on Oct. 15.
