CHAPMAN – Junior Taylor Briggs will be in quest of her third straight Class 4A State Championship on Thursday when the 2019 Cross Country season begins at the Abilene Invitational.
Briggs has claimed the title in the varsity girl’s competition each of the past two seasons. She even added two more titles at Abilene by winning the Middle School Competition in both her seventh and eighth grade seasons.
Briggs will be the lone medalist for the Chapman Cross Country team returning for the 2019 season as Aaron Modrow graduated last spring.
Head coach Cindy Zumbrunn will rely on Taylor to lead the Irish team with her experience.
Briggs ran a 19:31.6 5K time last year to earn first place at Abilene. Abilene graduate and now K-State Cross Country athlete Sydney Burton ran second at 22:16.3.
The Chapman junior went on to capture her second North Central Kansas League Cross Country championship before winning regional and advancing to the Class 4A State Meet at Wamego. She ran one of the very best times in the state regardless of classification at 18:57.6 Abilene’s Burton ran fifth at 20:20.5.
Chapman 2019 Cross Country Schedule
Sept 5 at Abilene
Sept 14 at Wamego
Sept 19 at Clay Center
Sept 24 at SES
Oct 3 at Council Grove
Oct 8 at Ellsworth
Oct 17 NCKL at Abilene
Oct 26 at Regional
Nov 2 at State
