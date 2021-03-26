CHAPMAN – As the Chapman Fighting Irish track and field team prepares for the 2021 season, senior Taylor Briggs returns as the defending Class 4A State Champion in both 1600M and 3200M.
Briggs is a three-time State Champion runner in 1600M and 3200M. Her 2019 time at the State Track Meet in Wichita stands as the defending winning times of 5:06.18 in 1600M and 11:10.31 at 3200M. She is also a four-time state champion in Cross Country and has signed to run Track and Cross Country at Iowa State University next fall.
Briggs has also anchored relays for the Irish in past state meets. She is listed as one of the top distance runners in the state for 2021 and Irish head coach Steve Simpson is excited for her senior season.
“We have a bunch of upper class talent with some very good young talent this year,” Simpson said. “Excited to have Taylor as one of the leaders of our team. We could have quality performers in all events in both girls and boys.”
Simpson mentioned senior Macy Bliss returning in discus and shot put and looks for her to improve on her state qualifying marks of 2019. Junior Shannon Anderson will be active in hurdles and relays while sophomore Maya Kirkpatrick will also compete in hurdles and long jump and triple jump. Junior Marie Meuli also returns in throws for the Lady Irish.
Simpson looks for senior Trevor Erickson to help lead the boy’s team as he returns for hurdles, pole vault and relays. Senior Ely Winder is back to compete in 400M and 800M as well as jumps and relays for the Irish.
Senior Daniel Klukas is expected to be Chapman’s distance runner in 2021 while Trevor Meade and Kyler Welling are being groomed for sprints. Welling is also competing in pole vault. Juniors David Morgan and Colt Sell will man the throwing events.
“We should do well in hurdles and mid distance running in both the boys and girls divisions,” Simpson said. “We are also seeing development for the possibilities of several competitive throwers, sprinters and jumpers.”
Simpson expects the Irish teams to be competitive in both divisions in the NCKL race knowing how strong the league has been in years past.
Contact Ron Preston ar sports@abilene-rc.com.
Chapman Irish Track Schedule
April 1 Chapman Invitational
April 9 at Marion
April 16 at Smoky Valley
April 23 at Abilene
April 30 at Beloit
May 4 at Minneapolis
May 7 at Wamego
May 14 NCKL at Clay Center
May 21 at Regional
May 28-29 at State
