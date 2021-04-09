CHAPMAN – The Gatorade Company announced Thursday that it had named Chapman senior Taylor Briggs as its 2020-2021 Gatorade Kansas Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.
Briggs graduates from Chapman High School this spring as one of six four-time state champions in Cross Country. Her latest victory at 18:19.0 at the KSHSAA 4A State Championship in Wamego rated her as one of the top 40 runners in the nation according to Dyestat and TrullyRunners.com. She bested her nearest competitor in the Wamego race by more than two minutes.
Briggs went undefeated this fall while running some of the most challenging courses while clocking a personal best time of 18:07.10. She was the lone runner representing Chapman High School over the past two Cross Country seasons.
An honor student and four-year member of her school’s Student Council, she also served as president of her freshman class.
Briggs is An American Youth Foundation National Leadership Award-winner in 2020; she has been a member of Students Against Destructive Driving Decisions and Chapman’s Fellowship of Christian Athletics. Taylor volunteers locally and is active in her church.
“In the six years I’ve known Taylor as a student athlete, I can confidently say she has it all,” Cindy Zumbrunn, Chapman Cross Country head coach said.
“By that I mean natural ability, self-motivation, work ethic, desire, determination and grit. On top of that, she’s responsible, dependable, conscientious and respectful.”
Briggs has maintained a 3.93 PGA in the classroom and she has signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at Iowa State University this fall.
The Gatorade Award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards in academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
This award distinguishes Briggs as Kansas’s best high school cross-country player. She is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced later this spring.
