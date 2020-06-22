Chapman High School’s Taylor Briggs was named the Athlete of the Year for girls cross-country recently by Sports In Kansas.
Briggs is the three-time defending state champion in Class 4A. If sports happen in the fall of 2020, Briggs will be projected to earn her fourth gold medal in the sport.
Other athletes honored by Sports in Kansas for the fall of 2019 were Rylie Cook (golf), Stanton County; Daniel Harkin (boys cross country), Manhattan; Caroline Crawford (volleyball), Lansing; Alisa Prinyarux (girls tennis), Blue Valley Northwest; Brooke Illium (girls gymnastics), Olathe Northwest; Jony Munoz (boys soccer), Olathe West and Ky Thomas (football), Topeka High.
Athletes named best in the winter sports were: John Amrein (boys swimming), St. James Academy; Blake Albers (boys bowling), Carroll; Savannah Adams (girls bowling), Junction City; Keegan Slyter (boys wrestling), Olathe North; Morgan Mayginnes (girls wrestling), Onaga; Tamar Bates (boys basketball), KC Piper and Emily Ryan (girls basketball), Central Plains.
No selections were made for the spring sports of 2020 because of the COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.