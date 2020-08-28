CHAPMAN – After graduating five seniors off the Lady Irish volleyball team from 2019, head coach Erin Bell will turn to a pair of talented sophomores to help lead her squad in quest of the North Central Kansas League title.
Gone are starters from a season ago, Peyton Suther, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Ashlynn Bledsoe, Courtney Lewis and Emma Elliott. The Lady Irish finished 26-11 on the year and 8-2 in league play to finish second in the conference. They ended with a sub-state runner-up placing in Class 4A.
“Since we graduated five seniors, we will be looking for new leadership,” Bell said. “Our returning sophomores have a great amount of talent and we will look to them to score. The team as a whole has a great work ethic and that will transfer into wins for us this season.”
The Lady Irish return three starters from last year’s squad. Senior Brayden Ash begins her second season at Libero while sophomores Sophia Cavanaugh and Maya Kirkpatrick return for their second year of varsity action. Cavanaugh (5-10) led her team in blocks as a freshman and will be prominent in the middle. Kirkpatrick (5-9) will have a larger role this year, according to coach Bell, as an outside hitter.
Bell welcomes newcomers Shannon Anderson and Macy Bliss to the volleyball program for 2020. Bliss, a 5-10 senior, is a great blocker according to her coach and she expects her to put the ball down for Chapman this season. Anderson, a 5-9 junior, will help fill the rotation for setting position. Bell states that Anderson is sound in all aspects of the game and will be great leader.
Coach Bell expects her team to once again challenge for the top of the league at the end of the season.
The Lady Irish open the season Saturday at the Marysville Tournament.
2020 Chapman
Volleyball Schedule
Aug. 29 at Marysville Tourney
Sept. 1 Triangular – Riley County/Wabaunsee
Sept. 8 vs. Marysville
Sept. 12 at Riley County Tourney
Sept. 17 vs. Trinity Catholic
Sept. 24 vs. Abilene
Sept. 29 at Wamego
Oct. 3 at Silver Lake Tourney
Oct. 6 at Concordia
Oct. 13at Clay Center
Oct. 17at Hillsboro Invite
Oct. 20vs. Nickerson/Smoky Valley
Oct. 24at Sub-State – TBD
Oct. 30 – 31at State - Hutchinson
