T-Minus 7 Days and Counting Until Opening
It's that time! Seven days from today, Friday, Sept. 11 the Abilene Cowboys will debut the 'new' Cowboy Stadium and Paul Dennis Field as Abilene hosts Concordia in game two of the 2020 season.
Amazing job done by Mammoth Sports Construction to pull it all together. Be proud Abilene!!
