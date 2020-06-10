Chapman High School’s Peyton Suther and McKenna Kirkpatrick were named Kansas Volleyball Association All-Stars on Tuesday and were selected to participate in the 2020 KVA All-Star Match.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 KVA All-Star Match has been canceled according to a release by the association. The players selected were Honorary All-Stars and would have participated if the event were held.
The All-Stars are first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members) and then recommended by committee to be selected.
Suther competed as setter for the Lady Irish and will attend Pittsburg State on a track and field scholarship this fall. Kirkpatrick, middle blocker, will attend Colby Community College and will play basketball and run track.
This year’s All-Stars includes Ellie Bolton, St. James Academy; Madison Grimes, Andale; Marea Wortmann, St. James Academy; Sydney Nilles, Derby; Lexi Cobb, Silver Lake; McKinzie Weaver, Lansing; Jenna Jarmer, Andale; Caroline Crawford, Lansing; Macy Deleye, Washburn Rural; Addison Crites, Central Plains; Morgan Bruna, Andale; Winny Harris, Atchison; Lexi Lueger, Nemaha Central; Mallory Cowman, Circle; Morgan McIntire, Gardner Edgerton; Anna Feldkamp, St. James Academy; Talby Duerksen, Hesston; Natasha Dooley, Garden Plain; Kaitlyn Hamilton, Lawrence Free State; Daryn Lamprecht, Silver Lake and Cassie Cooks, McPherson.
