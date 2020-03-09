Class 6A Boys
KC Harmon 59, OP Blue Valley 48
OP Blue Valley NW 55, SM South 33
OP Blue Valley North 51, OP Blue Valley W. 49
Olathe South 61, Olathe East 47
Haysville Campus 69, Derby 58
Manhattan 56, Wichita West 39
Lawrence 63, Wichita SE 55
Lawrence Free State 58, Topeka 48
Class 6A Girls
SM Northwest 48, Olathe NW 27
Olathe South 50, OP Blue Valley N 40
Olathe North 71, Olathe West 51
Olathe East 35, SM West 32
Liberal 53, Manhattan 33
Topeka 74, Hutchinson 40
Wichita Heights 41, Washburn Rural 30
Derby 43, Dodge City 24
Class 5A Boys
Basehor-Linwood 52, Shawnee Heights 42
De Soto 75, KC Washington 65
Highland Park 51, OP St. Thomas Aquinas 50
OP Blue Valley SW 68, Topeka West 63
Andover Central 61, Bishop Carroll 59
Andover 49, Emporia 45
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Valley Center 38
Hays 43, Great Bend 36
Class 5A Girls
Topeka Seaman 58, OP Blue Valley SW 51
OP St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Shawnee Hts. 27
Basehor Linwood 67, KC Schlagle 55
De Soto 45, Lansing 37
McPherson 62, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 45
Andover Central 55, Goddard 27
Maize 41, Bishop Carroll 39
Maize South 44, Goddard-Eisenhower 30
Class 4A Boys
Parsons 43, Eudora 34
KC Piper 68, Iola 30
SM Bishop Miege 82, Tonganoxie 53
Ottawa 48, Independence 42
Augusta 73, Mulvane 45
Andale 59, Nickerson 31
Rose Hill 52, Clearwater 49 (OT)
Buhler 56, Abilene 54
Class 4A Girls
Eudora 33, Paola 28
KC Piper 72, Girard 27
SM Bishop Miege 75, Topeka Hayden 40
Baldwin 44, Labette County 32
Nickerson 53, Holton 34
Buhler 45, Towanda Circle 38
Clay Center 39, Abilene 29
Chapman 47, Andale 41
Class 3A Boys
Beloit 65, Hays TMP 43
Burlington 63, Wellsville 50
Collegiate 63, Cheney 50
Colby 48, Lakin 47
Galena 46, Frontenac 40
Haven 55, Hesston 46
Seneca-Nemaha Central 46, Marysville 41
St. Marys 44, Royal Valley 43
Class 3A Girls
Phillipsburg 40, Norton 36
Osage City 48, Garnett-Anderson County 40
Cheney 46, Eureka 33
Scott Community 54, Goodland 45 (OT)
Frontenac 46, Cherryvale 26
Halstead 40, Haven 35
Seneca-Nemaha Central 42, Sabetha 34
Jefferson West 49, Riley County 38
Class 2A Boys
Pratt Skyline 45, Syracuse 40
Hoxie 81, Plainville 66
Hillsboro 61, Salina Sacred Heart 47
BR Valley Heights 40, McLouth 37
Sterling 43, Ellinwood 37
Lawrence Bishop Seabury Acad. 59, Lyndon 36
Garden Plain 76, Wichita The Independent 49
Erie 65, Arma-Northeast 44
Class 2A Girls
Spearville 77, Elkhart 52
Wakeeney Trego Community 57, Oakley 28
Bennington 42, Hillsboro 22
BR Valley Heights 40, Jackson Heights 11
Sterling 62, Hutch Trinity Catholic 44
Wabaunsee 59, Allen-Northern Heights 48
Garden Plain 51, Howard-West Elk 36
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 48, Erie 36
Class 1A Boys
Elbing-Berean Academy 42, St. Paul 29
Lebo 66, Hutch Central Christian 55
Frankfort 62, Beloit-St. John/Tipton 59
Little River 60, Centralia 51
Stockton 51, Tribune-Greeley Co. 33
St. Francis 48, Sylvan-Lucas 40
St. John-Hudson 55, Montezuma-South Grey 52
Coldwater-South Central 40, Meade 31
Class 1A Girls
Norwich 50, Hutch Central Christian 41
Olpe 56, Elbing-Berean Academy 51
Centralia 69, Frankfort 66
Hanover 59, Clifton Clyde 31
Central Plains 89, Osborne 22
Otis-Bison 51, Rexford-Golden Plains 37
Ingalls 42, St. John-Hudson 39
Cunningham 35, Kinsley 33
