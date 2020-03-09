Class 6A Boys

KC Harmon 59, OP Blue Valley 48

OP Blue Valley NW 55, SM South 33

OP Blue Valley North 51, OP Blue Valley W. 49

Olathe South 61, Olathe East 47

Haysville Campus 69, Derby 58

Manhattan 56, Wichita West 39

Lawrence 63, Wichita SE 55

Lawrence Free State 58, Topeka 48

Class 6A Girls

SM Northwest 48, Olathe NW 27

Olathe South 50, OP Blue Valley N 40

Olathe North 71, Olathe West 51

Olathe East 35, SM West 32

Liberal 53, Manhattan 33

Topeka 74, Hutchinson 40

Wichita Heights 41, Washburn Rural 30

Derby 43, Dodge City 24

Class 5A Boys

Basehor-Linwood 52, Shawnee Heights 42

De Soto 75, KC Washington 65

Highland Park 51, OP St. Thomas Aquinas 50

OP Blue Valley SW 68, Topeka West 63

Andover Central 61, Bishop Carroll 59

Andover 49, Emporia 45

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Valley Center 38

Hays 43, Great Bend 36

Class 5A Girls

Topeka Seaman 58, OP Blue Valley SW 51

OP St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Shawnee Hts. 27

Basehor Linwood 67, KC Schlagle 55

De Soto 45, Lansing 37

McPherson 62, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 45

Andover Central 55, Goddard 27

Maize 41, Bishop Carroll 39

Maize South 44, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Class 4A Boys

Parsons 43, Eudora 34

KC Piper 68, Iola 30

SM Bishop Miege 82, Tonganoxie 53

Ottawa 48, Independence 42

Augusta 73, Mulvane 45

Andale 59, Nickerson 31

Rose Hill 52, Clearwater 49 (OT)

Buhler 56, Abilene 54

Class 4A Girls

Eudora 33, Paola 28

KC Piper 72, Girard 27

SM Bishop Miege 75, Topeka Hayden 40

Baldwin 44, Labette County 32

Nickerson 53, Holton 34

Buhler 45, Towanda Circle 38

Clay Center 39, Abilene 29

Chapman 47, Andale 41

Class 3A Boys

Beloit 65, Hays TMP 43

Burlington 63, Wellsville 50

Collegiate 63, Cheney 50

Colby 48, Lakin 47

Galena 46, Frontenac 40

Haven 55, Hesston 46

Seneca-Nemaha Central 46, Marysville 41

St. Marys 44, Royal Valley 43

Class 3A Girls

Phillipsburg 40, Norton 36

Osage City 48, Garnett-Anderson County 40

Cheney 46, Eureka 33

Scott Community 54, Goodland 45 (OT)

Frontenac 46, Cherryvale 26

Halstead 40, Haven 35

Seneca-Nemaha Central 42, Sabetha 34

Jefferson West 49, Riley County 38

Class 2A Boys

Pratt Skyline 45, Syracuse 40

Hoxie 81, Plainville 66

Hillsboro 61, Salina Sacred Heart 47

BR Valley Heights 40, McLouth 37

Sterling 43, Ellinwood 37

Lawrence Bishop Seabury Acad. 59, Lyndon 36

Garden Plain 76, Wichita The Independent 49

Erie 65, Arma-Northeast 44

Class 2A Girls

Spearville 77, Elkhart 52

Wakeeney Trego Community 57, Oakley 28

Bennington 42, Hillsboro 22

BR Valley Heights 40, Jackson Heights 11

Sterling 62, Hutch Trinity Catholic 44

Wabaunsee 59, Allen-Northern Heights 48

Garden Plain 51, Howard-West Elk 36

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 48, Erie 36

Class 1A Boys

Elbing-Berean Academy 42, St. Paul 29

Lebo 66, Hutch Central Christian 55

Frankfort 62, Beloit-St. John/Tipton 59

Little River 60, Centralia 51

Stockton 51, Tribune-Greeley Co. 33

St. Francis 48, Sylvan-Lucas 40

St. John-Hudson 55, Montezuma-South Grey 52

Coldwater-South Central 40, Meade 31

Class 1A Girls

Norwich 50, Hutch Central Christian 41

Olpe 56, Elbing-Berean Academy 51

Centralia 69, Frankfort 66

Hanover 59, Clifton Clyde 31

Central Plains 89, Osborne 22

Otis-Bison 51, Rexford-Golden Plains 37

Ingalls 42, St. John-Hudson 39

Cunningham 35, Kinsley 33

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.