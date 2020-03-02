SALINA – Abilene High School senior Will Stroda completed his high school wrestling career as a four-time state medalist. Stroda placed third Saturday at the Class 4A championships in Salina at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.
Although not quite reaching his goal of a state tournament championship, Stroda completed an award winning season and even more remarkable career as he climbed the awards podium for the fourth time following his third place finish.
Not only did he compile a 34-5 season, he finished as one of the all-time bests in Abilene Cowboy wrestling history. He set record marks in pins and wins during the regular season and he added four more to his total over the weekend. Three of those wins were by pinning his opponent.
“It was fun even though I didn’t get to where I wanted,” he said. “I ended up with a couple more pins and had a lot of fun.”
“Curtis Rein and I were counting the years back and Will is the fifth four-time state medalist we have had,” Abilene head coach James Stout said. “He’s number five. That’s quite an accomplishment.”
Stroda becomes the fifth Cowboy wrestler to medal four times at state during high school. He joins Jake Kriegbaum, Ross Taplin, Dustin Tovar and Christian Alt.
Stroda opened the 90th Annual Class 4A State Wresling Tournament with a pin over Baldwin junior Lucas Hooper. He followed that with a 6-2 win by decision over Pratt junior Kaiser Pelland. In the semi-finals Stroda ran into a familiar foe in Winfield junior Braden Ledford. Ledford was the obstacle that kept him winning a state championship a year ago. The long lean Ledford used his length to his advantage with a 7-4 win over Stroda again this year.
Regrouping, Stroda won his next two matches, both by pins to gain his fourth state wrestling medal. He first pinned Colton Seely of Chanute before doing the same against Marysville’s Isaac Novotny, whom he had defeated at the Concordia regional championships.
Stroda leaves Abilene with a second place finish in 2019, two-thirds 2018 and 2020 and he wrestled for fifth during his freshman campaign in 2017.
“I think the statistic that stands out the most for Will is pins,” Stout said. “When he was a freshman, he told me he wanted to get 100 pins. I think he had 25 that year. He has surpassed the goal despite the fact that he was ill a good portion of this season and missed out on some but still finished about 112.
“He is the best pinner that I have ever coached. The best in AHS history. We have had a lot of really good wrestlers over the years but he is the best on top, best pinner we have ever had at the school. He got 150 wins as well.”
Abilene scored 30 team points during the 2020 tournament. Chanute roared to a team championship by scoring 151 points while defending champion Marysville placed second with 94 points. Andale took home the third place trophy with 88 points.
Competiting for the Cowboys at the tournament this weekend were freshman Christopher McClanahan who went 1-2 at 106, sophomore Kaleb Stroda who went 2-2, freshman Braden Wilson 0-2 at 132 and senior Colby Mohr 1-2 at 195. Sophomore Cooper Wuthnow who had qualified at 113 had to withdraw due to illness.
“We were a little bit young this year,” Stout said. “They exceeded expectations from the beginning throughout the season. I am happy with their effort. We maybe just didn’t have the experience and maybe the girth this year. We wrestled a couple kids up a weight this year to fill the lineup.
“Braden (Wilson) and Javin Welsh wrestled up all year long and did an outstanding job of that. They did it for the team and they did it with class and they had some success. We are looking forward to those guys getting more growth on them and letting us spread everybody out enough to create a really nice dual line up over the next couple of years. We are looking forward to their future. We have an awesome Kids Club and our assistant coaches do a great job of developing kids too. They held this altogether this year.”
Contact Ron Preston ar sports@abilene-rc.com.
