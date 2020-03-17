Abilene senior Will Stroda was recently named to the North Central Kansas League All-League Wrestling Team for the fourth consecutive year. Stroda was the league champion at 126 and finished off his career with his fourth Class 4A State Tournament medal ending his illustrious high school career.
He had earned honors at 113 and 120 during his years as a Cowboy wrestler.
Stroda was the lone Cowboy to make First Team but six others earned Honorable Mention.
Freshman Christopher McClanahan was named to the Honorable Mention squad at 106 after qualifying for the first time to go to state. Cooper Wuthnow earned recognition at 113 while Kaleb Stroda was named Honorable Mention at 120.
Those three along with freshman Braden Wilson (132) and seniors Colby Mohr (195) and Adam Henely (285) received recognition from the league coaches.
The 2020 NCKL first team consisted of Rhett Koppes, Clay Center (106), Jordan Anguish, Concordia (113), Garrett Kalivoda, Clay Center (120), Will Stroda, Abilene (126), Drew Brown, Wamego (132), Adler Pierson, Wamego (138), Jonny Crome, Marysville (145), Brett Loader, Clay Center (152), Hayden Oviatt, Wamego (160), Noah Ackerman, Marysville (170), Hunter Schroeder, Concordia (182), Garron Champoux, Marysville (195), Zach Ferris, Chapman (220) and Logan McDonald, Clay Center (285).
Earning Honorable mention were Sajen Kemling, Concordia (106), Christopher McClanahan, Abilene (106), Cooper Wuthnow, Abilene (113), Kaleb Stroda, Abilene (120), Tayke Weber, Wamego (120), Parker Tholstrup, Clay Center (126), Isaac Novotny, Marysville (126), Nick Cruickshank, Wamego (126), Braden Wilson, Abilene (132), Joey Bockin, Marysville (138), Justin Wisner-McLane, Chapman (145), Isaak Meyer, Wamego (145), Keegan Caudilio, Marysville (152), Layton Kindel, Concordia (160), Keyasn Miller, Concordia (170), Storm Slupianek, Marysville (182), Colby Mohr, Abilene (195), Jack Lott, Marysville (220) and Adam Henely, Abilene (285).
