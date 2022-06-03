Student athletes face a challenging time just by participating in interscholastic sports or activities. The student athletes are still experiencing substantial physical, mental and chemical changes within their bodies as well as the pressures of the ordinary life of high schoolers.
It is important for the coaches and athletic trainers to support and protect these individuals against anything that may cause harm or injury to them while experiencing these changes of life. The trainer and the coaching staff have a big influence over the athlete’s workout routines – in particular to their strength training.
In Abilene High School, students are under the watchful eye of coach Brad Nicks and licensed athletic trainer Justin Clark. Recently, Abilene Middle School has added a strength and condition program under the direction of assistant principal Derik Burns and his coaching staff.
“From my perspective of the athletic training and sports medicine viewpoint to the injury prevention, when the kids are in shape, they have a base level skill set fit for the activity they are doing,” Clark said. “Whether it’s a football player trying to make a tackle or a volleyball girl going up to spike a volleyball – having the strength to land correctly is a huge aspect of it and by starting at middle school level, the kids can build on what they have learned to not only make themselves more competitive by the time they are juniors or seniors, but they just build on that skill set along the way.”
“I like the Bigger, Stronger, Faster program just because how it fits in our schedule,” Coach Nicks said, “Every school is going to be different in how much time they get. With our schedule we get to have kids everyday for at least nine weeks most of the time. That works out to be a good schedule for us.”
“Basically, what we do is two core lifts per day, and we have some auxiliary mixed into each workout. So, they’ll do a core lift mixed in with three auxiliaries. Everything is on Active Rest and Rapid Performance. Kids are never just sitting around. When we do squats for instance, we mix in some auxiliaries for the upper body as well. Kids are constantly moving. Kids are always competing with themselves. They are always trying to set higher marks every time they lift and workout.”
There has been a perceived myth that training with weights at younger ages can stunt growth, which may be partially true. Incorrect training, improper form, and an unclear goal with weights can severely damage a teenager’s growth and more, but proper use can better get the desired benefits and goals.
In today’s sports age, the cry out for ‘Bigger, Stronger, Faster’ does not mean body building. As part of the conditioning routine, strength training is a vital element for all student athletes, both boys and girls – for all sports. Through a consistent laid out program of exercise and weights in strength training they can benefit a better overall athletic performance and it has been proven to help in the prevention of some common sports related injuries.
“My goal for each kid is to do well regardless of the sport or season,” Nicks said. “We do workouts that benefits the kid in whatever they are doing. It’s amazing what our bodies can get used to. Some can lift everyday even on game days, and some can’t. You need to know your body. I never ask the kid to max-out and do those kinds of things.”
Coaches and trainers work together to make sure the athletes understand the differences between the sport of weightlifting and strength training. Strength training does not require extremely heavy weight movement where added weight or improper form can have negative results. The coaches teach student athletes how to properly strength train so they will benefit from increased strength and endurance. This will also benefit muscle protection, developmental techniques, and confidence building.
“We do a lot of stretches, warmups and jumps,” Nicks said. “The program is not designed for you to put on weight or solid muscle and become a body builder, it is about becoming a better athlete. It’s all about trying to make kids more athletic. I think you can look at our kids and see that they are getting to be better athletes but not even one looks like they are a body builder, so I think our program is working.”
“Education on the physiology of what’s behind strength training has advanced the perception of doing the program,” Clark said. “What are we trying to gain and how to get there using scientific evidence rather than just saying this was the way I was taught or what I experienced, there is a method for why we are making the decisions we are making or doing the activities we are doing.”
The overall goal in training is general is to increase performance. Repeated. Progressive practice in athletics results in advanced performance. An example, through strength training exercises including three reps of 75 percent of the athlete’s maximum ability, they will gain strength. Through other exercises including 15 reps with lighter weights, they will gain endurance. Balanced as the coach or trainer sees fit, these variations of strength training will increase an athlete’s strength and endurance.
Strength training works daily, increasing an athlete’s performance and protecting their muscles and joints. Extended use and wear on athletes’ bodies could eventually result in injury if not prepared properly. Strength training literally strengthens muscle and tendons holding joints in place so they can withstand prolonged athletic use. As sports become more competitive through high school and college, coaches prepare the athletes accordingly with methods such as strength training. Without it, the competitive level may surpass their body’s ability to cope, and serious injury can occur.
“A lot of our routines and exercises are meant to prevent typical injuries coming from competition,” Nicks said. “I want the kids to be great at their activities and they are no good to the team if they are hurt. We can protect injury by lifting weights and conditioning.”
“Strength training is for all athletes,” Clark said. “Male or female, regardless of sports. Strength conditioning is integral part of every single sport. Everybody in every sport needs to be involved, We are looking to build better athletes and prevent injuries.”
