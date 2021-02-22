State Runner-Up Abilene Cheer Squad
Abilene High School’s Cheer Squad finished second in the state at the 2020 KSHSAA Game Day State Cheer competition last fall. They received their recognition, medals and trophy Friday night between basketball games with Clay Center. Members of the squad included front row from left: Erika Lynn, Anika Cox and Maggie Gantenbein. Back row: Allie Cross, Amelia Arevalo, Elise Ketcher, Jessa Howard, Trisha Heitschmidt, Aelyn Arevalo-Pecina and Anna Shafer. Katheryn Coleman was not present for the picture. The squad is coached by Kim Funston, Becky Stout and Jenni Klein.
