Haylee Anguaino prepares to throw a runner out at first base

Senior shortstop Haylee Anguaino prepares to throw a runner out at first base. Anguaino led the Cowgirls offense by recording three hits in the doubleheader against Wamego.  

 Brad Anderson

The Wamego Lady Red Raiders came to Abilene on Friday evening and defeated the Cowgirls in a softball doubleheader 7-0 and 14-4.  Wamego the state runner up a year ago, now sits at 15-1 on the season, and is currently the number one seed in the 4A East Division.  

 

 

