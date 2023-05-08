The Wamego Lady Red Raiders came to Abilene on Friday evening and defeated the Cowgirls in a softball doubleheader 7-0 and 14-4. Wamego the state runner up a year ago, now sits at 15-1 on the season, and is currently the number one seed in the 4A East Division.
Wamego used a dominant starting pitching performance to shut down the Cowgirls offense.
Abilene would earn just one hit in the entire game, when Haylee Anguaino singled in the fifth inning.
The Lady Red Raiders would score their runs in five consecutive innings to secure the win.
Starting Cowgirl pitcher Brooklyn Haaga recorded the loss as she pitched seven innings, giving up seven runs in 13 hits, while walking three, and striking out three batters.
On the circle for the Lady Raiders was M. Gallagher. She allowed the one hit and struck out 18 Cowgirl batters.
Wamego would take the early lead off of starting pitcher Zoey Debenham by scoring four runs in the top of the second inning, and a single run in the top of the third inning for a 5-0 lead.
The Cowgirls would respond in the bottom of the third inning when Jordan Signer, Haaga, Tailyn Needham, and Adin Bruna would all record consecutive hits that scored three runs, to cut the Red Raiders lead to 5-3.
Wamego would then open up the game in the top of the fourth and fifth inning when they would score nine more runs to lead 14-3.
The eleven run lead then forced Abilene to score at least two runs to continue play into the sixth inning. The Cowgirls attempt came up just short, as they managed to score one run on a Bruna RBI double that drove in Anguaino for the 14-4 five inning final.
Debenham recorded the loss as she pitched five innings allowing 14 runs, on 14 hits.
Gallagher tossed the second game for Wamego allowing four runs on nine hits. She struck out three and walked one.
Offensively, the Cowgirls recorded eight hits, with Anguaino and Bruna leading the attack with two hits apiece.
The Cowgirls finished the regular season 10-10, and will now await their seeding and opponent for regional action.
