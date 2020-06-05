Abilene High School cheer squad coaches Kim Funston and Becky Stout recently announced the cheer squads for the 2020-2021 school year.
Leading the cheer for the Cowboys at the newly renovated Cowboy Stadium will be captain Anika Cox. She will have Maggie Gantenbien, Heidi Schlesner, Zoe Millner, Arden Cathey, Jessa Howard, Rosie Hazlett, Mia Johnson, Katherine Coleman, Maci Meuli, Elise Ketcher and Sonya Ketcher on the football squad.
Cheering at Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball games will be captain Anna Schafer and her group of Amelia Arevado, Haylee Anguiano, Tearney McGivney, Allie Cross, Jentree McGivney, Aelyn Arevado-Pecina, Erica Lynn, Evelynn Ediger and Ava Christ.
The 2020-2021 cheerleaders for wrestling season will be captain Trisha Heitschmidt, Trinity McMillan, Gabby Guilen, Elisa Ramos-Day and Rylee Jamison.
