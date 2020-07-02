Workers move parts of the west side bleachers in preparation for new seating to be installed at Cowboy Stadium in Abilene. Following the removal of the existing bleachers a new pad will be laid for the construction of new seating by Mammoth Sports Construction as well a a new track and turf football field.
Stadium project on the move
Ron Preston
