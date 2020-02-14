The first ever girls wrestling post season begins today sponsored by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. Prior to this year, girls wrestling was not sanctioned by KSHSAA. The state tournaments held were unofficial.
Two girls regional tournaments begin today in McPherson and Paola. The regionals are All-Classes assigned to the same regional site.
Abilene and Chapman High Schools will send wrestlers to McPherson today and Friday with the hopes of qualifying for the Girls State Wrestling Tournament Feb. 27 in Salina.
The top six finalists in each regional per weight class will be invited to Salina for the first ever Girls State Tournament sponsored by KSHSAA.
Representing Abilene with hopes of making it to the state meet will be sophomore Lyndsey Buechman (170), junior Skyleigh Pflaster (109) and senior Laryssa Brown (155). Buechman and Pflaster both competed and medaled in the unofficial state tournament a year ago. Buechman is currently ranked third in the state at 170.
Buechman 10-0 on the season has wrestled since she was four years old beginning with Abilene Kids Wrestling through Abilene Middle School and is in her second year at the high school level. Pflaster followed the same path through the kids club into competitive wrestling in middle school and high school. Brown began this year with no background in Kids Club or high school competition.
Chapman sophomore Chelsey Armbruster will compete at 235. She also was active in Chapman Kids Wrestling and is in her first year of high school competition. Armbruster is currently ranked fourth in the state rankings.
