As student athletes and coaches prepare for fall sports practices, procedures and practices will be quite different than ever before.
High school coaches everywhere are dealing with health and safety protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though most schools had strength and conditioning drills and weight room work over the summer months, the numbers of student athletes will dramatically increase come Monday afternoon.
Athletes in cross-country, football, girls tennis, volleyball and cheer will begin to gather with the coaches to learn these safety protocols and what is going to be required if the school districts want to be able to compete in sports and activities safely.
In the sports arena, Abilene student athletes should know that masks would be required in all areas where social distancing cannot occur. Abilene schools will work in accordance with directives issued by the local governing bodies and health officials.
Athletic directors Will Burton and Derek Berns presented Abilene’s plans to the USD 435 School Board Monday evening and earlier this week they covered them with parents of the athletes.
Universal procedures referencing personal hygiene will be followed. If a student feels sick or has COVID symptoms, they will not participate for a period of time.
Social distancing (six feet apart) will be done when possible. Masks will be worn at all times unless directed by activities coaching staff. Frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer will be encouraged. Athletes will provide their own water bottle and are not to share.
Staff and students will be responsible for cleaning or disinfecting equipment used daily at the end of the day. Coaches will plan staggered entrances into and out of locker rooms.
Cross Country
protocols
Runners will practice social distancing while warming up and running during practices. At meets, Abilene athletes will wear masks when not competing and should confine themselves to the area assigned to them at the meet.
Spectators at the Abilene Invitational will wear masks and will not be permitted around the finish area, medical areas and team camps.
Football
protocols
Team meetings or group meetings will be outside the locker room as much as possible. Social distancing will also be implemented on the sidelines, as each team will have the space between the 10-yard lines to spread out. Coaches must still remain in the designated coaches’ box.
Equipment will be sanitized daily and athletes must wash their practice gear regularly.
Time outs during a game will be two-minutes in length as well as the time between quarters.
Huddles may be designed differently to accommodate social distancing and the coin toss or captains’ meeting prior to a game will be limited to the referee, umpire and no more than two representatives of each team.
At the end of the game, the traditional handshake line will be changed to avoid personal contact.
Girls Tennis
protocols
Masks will be worn when not actively participating. Hand sanitizer should be used after each match and players should not share equipment.
Cheer protocols
Practice mats will be cleaned at the end of each session, if used. Groups should be in small units so social distancing can occur. Masks will not be worn when performing stunts.
Volleyball
protocols
Teams will not rotate benches in Abilene. Personal equipment, towels, etc. should be cleaned after each practice or match. Athletes should provide their own towel and water bottle for practices and competitions.
Multiple game balls will be provided per match so that cleaning and sanitizing can take place.
Players will be asked to wear masks unless told otherwise and social distance when possible. On court huddles are discouraged and, like football, the handshake at the end of the match will be changed to some form of thank you or congratulations.
Tournaments may be modified as appropriate to avoid large gatherings of people.
Transportation
for activities
Abilene is still finalizing the transportation policies and protocols because of COVID-19. They have said that persons will wear masks during the ride on school transportation. Seating charts may be implemented to assist with social distancing.
Temperature checks will be taken before boarding the bus to leave for an activity. The head coach per sport will describe other protocols.
Home Games
The athletic directors of the North Central Kansas League are meeting today to discus and finalize plans for attendance at competitions among other things. They will also be discussing protocols for visiting teams’ use of locker roomw and whether or not concessions will be sold.
Abilene parents should hear from the school in the near future about game day attendance.
Possible
Changes
All items presented by the athletic directors are subject to change based upon new guidelines or as circumstances happen. Burton indicated that anything not directly covered by Abilene’s protocols would fall back to recommendations supplied by the Kansas State High School Activities Association and the National Federation of High Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.