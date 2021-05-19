Solomon freshman qualifies for State Golf Tournament at Emporia
FRANKFORT – Solomon High School freshman Spencer Coup made history for the Gorillas on Tuesday as he qualified for the Class 1A State Golf Tournament in his first year of high school golf, actually the first year of competitive golf for the school.
Playing at the Frankfort Regional, Coup shot 95 for eighth place in the competition that was dominated by mostly juniors and seniors.
He shot 52 on the front nine and came back in with a 43 on the back highlighted by three pars. Coup pared the Par 4 10th, Par 3 14th and Par 4 15th holes. He bogeyed 10 holes on the day that helped him to qualify for the State Tournament in Emporia next Monday and Tuesday.
State Golf this year is a two-day 36-hole event with 18 on Monday and 18 on Tuesday. The Class 1A State Tournament will be played at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
Centralia senior Trent Mars shot a six over par 78 to win the Regional Tournament in Frankfort. Osborne senior Brandon Befort was second at 82.
Frankfort High School took team honors at 369 while Osborne was second at 382 and Centralia finished third with 384. Those three teams qualified for next week’s state meet.
