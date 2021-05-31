EMPORIA – Solomon freshman Spencer Coup finished in the Top 30 at the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Monday in Emporia.
Coup, playing in his first year of high school golf, qualified the previous week as Solomon’s first ever State Golf qualifier.
Monday at Emporia, Coup shot a first round total 93 to put him at 26th in the 1A event. Rained forced the cancellation of the second day and the Class 1A golfers only played 18 holes.
Coup shot 46 on the front nine with two pars and five bogeys. On the par 35 back nine, Coup shot 47 with seven bogeys.
Centralia senior Trent Mars shot a seven over par 78 to capture the title. Frankfort senior Aiden Gerstner and Atwood-Rawlins County senior Kendrick Woody carded 79’s for a tie for second place.
Frankfort took home the team title with 347 followed by Osborne at 358 and Atwood-Rawlins County shooting 360 for third place.
