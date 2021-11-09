GYPSUM – The Southeast of Saline Trojan football team remained undefeated Friday as junior quarterback Luke Gebhardt threw for six touchdowns in a 52-6 thumping of the Chapman Fighting Irish in the Regional Round of the State Class 3A playoffs.
Luke Gebhardt threw for 234 yards and led his team to the final eight teams in the playoffs with a 10-0 record. Southeast enters the Sectional Round as one of five teams with an unblemished record in the 3A playoff bracket.
The junior Trojan QB connected with four players for touchdowns through the air. Senior Chaser Poague caught four passes for 59 yards and two scores while junior Michael Murray had two scores and 72 yards on five catches. Junior Landen Allen finished with 70 yards on five catches with one touchdown. Junior Jake Gebhardt was on the receiving end of a 15-yard score.
Defensively the Trojans held the potent Irish offense to 184 yards of rushing offense and no scores. Chapman senior Eli Riegel, one of the top running backs in school history, was held to 143 yards on 27 carries. Irish quarterback Nick Anderson only attempted one pass in the contest, and he carried the ball nine times for 11 yards against the Trojan defense. Trevor Meade, Tate Milton, and Mason Barnum had a combined 32-yards on nine attempts.
Senior Dalton Bunch led the Trojan defense with 11 tackles with five being for a loss. Rodriquez had 10 stops and an interception. Luke Obermeyer had seven tackles while Jasper McDowell cleaned up nine stops. Jake Gebhardt had four tackles and a fumble recovery while Luke Gebhardt added two tackles for loss.
Chapman sophomore Ian Suther led the Irish defense with eight tackles while Anderson finished with seven and Barnum had six.
Suther put the Irish on the scoreboard in the second quarter as he returned a Trojan kickoff for a 83-yard touchdown.
The Trojans advance to the final eight as they will travel to 10-0 Cheney this week in the quarterfinals. Other games will have Frontenac (8-2) at Rock Creek (7-3), Girard (10-0) at Holton (10-0) and Concordia (8-2) will host 10-0 Andale.
Chapman finishes at 7-3 to conclude their season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.