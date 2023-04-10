The Abilene Cowgirls held an early lead over Southeast of Saline only to watch that lead evaporate as they committed five errors that enabled the Lady Trojans push across six unearned runs in the fourth inning to take an 8=4 victory over Abilene on Thursday.
Brooklyn Haaga was pitching for the Cowgirls when Southeast erupted for the six runs in the fourth for the eventual win. Haaga took her first loss of the young season allowing eight hits while walking three and striking out two.
Tailyn Needham and Haaga had three hits each to lead the Cowgirl offense. Nededham had a triple and drove in two runs. Hannah Walter also had a triple for the Cowgirls. Zoey Debinham and Adin Bruna also had hits for Abilene.
Abilene fell behind early in the nightcap as Southeast scored once in the first and six times in the second and third innings on their way to a 14-4 win. Jacobson pitched Southeast to five inning six hit win over the Cowgirls.
Haylee Anguiano had two hits for the Cowgirls while KaiLee Crane, Haaga and Lizzie Brooks had the other Abilene hits in the game. Debenham took the loss for Abilene allowing 14 runs on 14 hits while walking five and striking out one.
Abilene evened their record at 3-3 and will hit the road again Tuesday when they travel to Marysville.
