The Abilene Cowgirls held an early lead over Southeast of Saline only to watch that lead evaporate as they committed five errors that enabled the Lady Trojans push across six unearned runs in the fourth inning to take an 8=4 victory over Abilene on Thursday.

Brooklyn Haaga was pitching for the Cowgirls when Southeast erupted for the six runs in the fourth for the eventual win. Haaga took her first loss of the young season allowing eight hits while walking three and striking out two.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.