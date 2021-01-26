Originally scheduled for a mid December matchup, Tuesday night’s makeup date with the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans was not on the Abilene Cowgirls weather watch. It was colder inside the Abilene High School gym than the freezing 24 degrees outside as the Cowgirls shot a humbling 15 percent from the floor to enable the visitors to leave with a 49-18 road win.
“It just wouldn’t fall tonight,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “Nothing would and the bad thing about the game of basketball if you can’t put the ball in the hoop, you aren’t going to win any games. Defensively I thought the girls played pretty well. We could have been in a game had we had the ball fall for us tonight. When that doesn’t the momentum swung dramatically to Southeast.
“Offensively we were getting shots. They weren’t bad shots. Nothing was going in for us. I thought we rebounded pretty well. I thought we controlled the boards for the most part. I thought we handled their transition offense pretty good too. Had we had some buckets, I think this is a different game.”
The Cowgirls who had shot the ball well against Wichita West on Saturday at the Salina Invitational Tournament could not find the range on a three pointer, ordinary jump shot or free throws. Abilene missed all 20 three-point shots on the night and was a combined six of 40 from the floor.
The game actually started slowly for both teams in the first quarter as SES junior Alaina Yianakopulos popped a trey to open the game but they went scoreless over the next five minutes of the quarter. Abilene’s Abi Lillard made one of two from the line for the Cowgirls and they didn’t find the net again until 1:09 was on the clock when junior Jenna Hayes made a bank shot. In the meantime though, Yianakopulos had three baskets for the Trojans and junior Karsyn Schlesener stole the ball and drove for an easy layup to give Southeast an 11 point advantage after one.
Yianakopulus went on to lead the Lady Trojans with a game high 22 points as she scored 11 of SES’s 14 first quarter points. Schlesener finished with 13 after a second half performance that saw her rack up 10 of her 13 points.
Turnovers once again plagued the Cowgirls in the contest especially in the first half when they had trouble getting the ball up the court. Abilene committed game high 25 turnovers in the contest.
A bright spot for the Cowgirls and head coach Mike Liby was the team continued to play hard and fight on the defensive end to finish the game with 29 rebounds, eight by Hayes and six by senior Allison Liby to lead the squad.
The Cowgirls scored a season low four first half points and trailed by 14 after three before the Trojans went on a 21-4 run to finish out the game.
Lillard led the Cowgirls in scoring with 12 points, 11 coming in the second half. Abilene drops to 2-8 and they will travel to Thomas Moore Prep on Friday to face another young scrappy team that is 9-2 on the year.
“They are young, athletic and talented just like we have seen all year,” coach Liby said. “It’s always a tough place to play.”
Scoring Summary:
Southeast of Saline 49, Abilene 18
SES 14 5 9 21 – 49
Abilene 3 1 10 4 – 18
Southeast of Saline (7-5) – Ptacek 2, Schlesener 13, Yianakopulos 22, Pearson 1, Goetz 5, Johnson 2, Jacobson 4. Totals: 12 (5) 10-13 49.
Abilene (2-8) – Ditto 2, Lillard 12, Hayes 3, Dannefer 1. Totals: 6 (0) 6-15 18.
