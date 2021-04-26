In a neck-to-neck team finish at the Abilene Invitational Track Meet, the Southeast of Saline boys 4x400m relay team needed a big finish ahead of the Hays High Indians to hold on to win the boys title of the 2021 event.
That’s exactly what they did. The Class 3A school finished second in the final event of the day behind Wamego to clinch the boys’ team title Friday in Abilene. Wamego won the relay with a 3:36.52 mark to edge Southeast at 3:37.15, but Hays High ran seventh in the race. That enabled Southeast to edge the Indians at the end. The Indians had defeated Marysville 136 to 129 to claim the girls’ team prize.
Southeast is strong in distance races. The Trojans placed first, second and seventh in 3200M while crossing second, fifth and sixth in 800M. Dylan Sprecker was a two-time winner in both 1600M and 3200M. The Trojans finished one, two, three in 1600M.
Hays High had a multiple win champion too with junior Jaren Kanak smoking the field in 100m at 10.89 and 200m with a 22.07 mark. In the 200m, Kanak edged Chapman’s Eli Winder for second place at 22.90, Chapman’s Trevor Erickson at 23.09 and Abilene’s Lucas DeDonder at 23.14. Winder won the 400M with a speedy 50.14 mark for the Irish.
In girl’s competition, Chapman senior Taylor Briggs won two golds as she completed her sweep in four years at the Abilene meet. Briggs ran 1600M in 5:01.07 and took the 3200M race at 10:57.14. Irish freshman, Elyssa Frieze placed third in 1600M at 5:06.17 and she captured 800M gold at 2:22.28.
Chapman’s Maya Kirkpatrick won the girls 100m Hurdles with a 16.87 time and was second in 300m Hurdles behind Brooklyn Schaffer of Hays. She was third in triple jump. Sophia Cavanaugh took first for the Lady Irish in high jump at 5-0.
McPherson’s Grace Pyle tossed the shot put 36-2.25 to edge out Chapman’s Macy Bliss at 34-11.25 to take first place. She sprinted third place in 100m behind Wamego’s Abby Faulkner and Marysville’s Taylor Meyer. Pyle was a double winner after a 119-3 toss of the javelin
Results from
Abilene Invitational
Abilene, Chapman – Top 8
Girls 4x800m Relay
(Marysville, 1st 10:24.35)
Abilene, 3rd 10:31.57
Boys 4x800m Relay
(Wamego, 1st 8:36.19)
Abilene, 3rd 8:52.11
Girls 100m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st 16.87
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 4th 17.49
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 5th 17.56
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 7th 18:08
Boys 11m Hurdles
(Chase Poague, SES, 1st 15.22)
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 3rd 16.61
Girls 100M
(Abby Faulkner, Wamego, 1st 13.10)
Boys 100M
(Jaren Kanak, Hays, 1st 10.89)
Girls 1600M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 5:01.07
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 3rd 5:07.17
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 7th 6:04.73
Boys 1600M
(Dylan Sprecker, SES, 1st 4:18.84)
Girls 4x100m Relay
(Hays, 1st 51.58)
Abilene, 5th 53.84
Boys 4x100m Relay
(Hays, 1st 43.78)
Abilene, 5th 46.38
Chapman, 8th 47.32
Girls 4x100m Throwers Relay
(Marysville, 1st 1:01.34)
Abilene, 2nd 1:02.06
Chapman, 3rd 1:02.58
Boys 4x100m Throwers Relay
(Marysville, 1st 50.36)
Chapman, 5th 1:03.02
Girls 400M
(Emily Whorton, McPherson, 1st 1:02.18)
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 4th 1:08.17
Boys 400M
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 50.14
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 5th 55.95
Chris Sommer, Chapman, 7th 56.44
Girls 300m Hurdles
(Brooklyn Schaffer, Hays, 1st 48.03)
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 49.09
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 4th 51.25
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 5th 51.31
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 8th 53.01
Boys 300m Hurdles
(Chase Poague, SES, 1st 39.42)
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 40.96
Girls 800M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st 2:22.28
Bailey Rock, Abilene, 7th 2:38.57
Boys 800M
(Tylen Ashihi, El Dorado, 1st 2:00.57)
Grant Waite, Abilene, 3rd 2:06.22
Girls 200M
(Reanna Green, Hays 1st 26.67)
Allie Cross, Abilene, 6th 27.83
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 7th 28.45
Boys 200M
(Jaren Kanak, Hays, 1st 22.07)
Eli Winder, Chapman, 2nd 22.90
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 3rd 23.09
Lucas DeDonder, Abilene, 4th 23.14
Girls 3200M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 10:57.14
Boys 3200M
(Dylan Sprecker, SES, 1st 9:31.68)
Tristone Cottone, Abilene, 8th 11:03.95
Girls 4x400m Relay
(Marysville, 1st 4:12.78)
Abilene, 2nd 4:21.07
Chapman, 4th 4:28.70
Boys 4x400m Relay
(Wamego, 1st 3:36.52)
Chapman, 3rd 3:37.96
Abilene, 4th 3:37.97
Girls Pole Vault
(Shea Kramer, Marysville, 1st 8-0)
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 5th 7-6
Tearney McGivney, Abilene, 7th 7-0
Jentree McGivney, Abilene, T-8th 7-0
Boys Pole Vault
(Luke Boyden, Royal Valley, 1st 13-6)
Aiden Gose, Abilene, 6th 10-0
Kyler Welling, Chapman, 7th 10-0
Girls Long Jump
(Eva Peschel, Marysville, 1st 17-2.50)
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 7th 14-1.50
Boys Long Jump
(Jaren Kanak, Hays, 1st 22-1.50)
Caleb Burt, Abilene, 3rd 21-8
Eli Winder, Chapman, 5th 20-3
Girls Triple Jump
(Reanna Green, Hays, 1st 36-2.50)
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman 3rd 34-9
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 5th 33-0
Allie Cross, Abilene, 6th 31-11.50
Boys Triple Jump
(Rhett Williams, Marysville, 1st 41-3.50)
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 7th 38-7
Girls Shot Put
(Grace Pyle, McPherson, 1st 36-2.75)
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 2nd 324-11.25
Grace Randles, Abilene, 8th 30-4.75
Boys Shot Put
(Peyton Smith, Marysville, 1st 50-9)
Connor Rose, Abilene, 5th 41-7
Troy Boyd, Chapman, 7th 40-2.25
Girls Javelin
(Grace Pyle, McPherson, 1st 119-3)
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 6th 85-3
Grace Randles, Abilene, 7th 82-1
Boys Javelin
(Rhett Williams, Marysville, 1st 161-11)
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 3rd 144-5
Aiden Puente, Chapman 6th 135-5
Girls High Jump
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 1st 5-0
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 4th 4-10
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, T-8th 4-4
Boys High Jump
(Jordan Dale, Hays, 1st 6-2)
Zander Ehrich, Abilene, 8th 6-4
Girls Team Scores
Hays 136, Marysville 129, Chapman 107.5, Abilene 69, McPherson 60, Clay Center 44.5, SE of Saline 41.5, Wamego 31, Sacred Heart 27, Royal Valley 24.5, Flint Hills Christian 16, El Dorado 3.
Boys Team Scores
Southeast of Saline 147, Hays 121, Marysville 95.5, Chapman 70, McPherson 69, Wamego 58, Abilene 45, Royal Valley 29.5, Clay Center 28, El Dorado 25, Sacred Heart 3, Flint Hills Christian 2.
