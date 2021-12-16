The #3 ranked Abilene Cowboys hosted, and lost their first game of the season to the #10 ranked South East of Saline Trojans on Tuesday night.
Abilene would fall behind from the onset and finish the first quarter down one at 15-14. SES would then increase their lead in the second quarter, as Abilene was unable to score until the 3:05 mark when Stockton Timbrook would hit a jumper to make the score 23-16. The Cowboys would then finish the quarter with a three pointer from Brax Fisher , and multiple free throws conversions by Kaleb Becker to trail at half 27-22
It was in the third quarter that the Cowboys would start executing their press defense and get back into the game. Abilene would go on an 18-2 run and out score SES 23-8 in the quarter. Grant Waite’s 3 pointer at 2:38 would give Abilene its first lead in the game on the night Sophomore Thomas McClendon would scored 9 of his 13 points, and Becker would add 8 in the quarter, to help the Cowboys get back in the game.
The fourth quarter, would see both teams with a pressing defense, making it difficult on each other. The Cowboys opened the quarter by increasing their lead to 8 points, however SES would cut the Abilene lead to 4 points with 1:21 left to go in the game. SES “s defense would then press the Cowboys and create four straight Abilene turnovers to help them close out the game with an 8-0 run Down 2 points, the Cowboys would miss a last second three point shot that would have one the game. “ We didn’t take care of the ball at the end. We haven’t been in this type of tight game yet this year, and we felt some pressure tonight. Credit to SES, they’re a great athletic team and they played great and finished. We’ve got to get better at handling and taking care of the ball against quality opponents “ said Head Coach Erik Graefe.
Abilene struggled, and finished just 2-10 from three point range on the night. The Cowboys were lead by two players in double figures in Becker with 18, and McClendon with 13
SES finished with three players in double figures in Morrical-Palmer with 16, Sawyers with 15, and Gebhart with 15
Both Abilene and South East of Saline are now 3-1 on the season. The Cowboys now travel to Concordia in Friday night for an NCKL match up.
Abilene Scoring: J. West 2, G. Waite 5, S. Timbrook 2, T. Cottone 2, B. Fisher 5, C. Wildey 4, K. Becker 18, T. McClendon 13
SES Scoring: Morrical-Palmer 16, Sawyers 15, Gebhart 15, Augustine 2, Lilley 3, Isaacson 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.