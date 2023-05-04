Tescott High School Track Invitational 2023
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 2:58 pm
Tescott High School Track Invitational 2023
Results for Solomon
(Top 6)
Boys 200M
Lucas Newcomer, Solomon, 6th, 25.24
Boys 400M
Cooper Carver, Solomon, 6th, 56.78
Boys 800M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 5th, 2:17.22
Boys 1600M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 6th, 5:05.45
Boys 3200M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 1st, 11:15.67
Austin Lehman, Solomon, 5th, 15:07.97
Boys 4x100M Relay
Solomon, 4th, 47.55 (Krause, Newcomer, Carver, Rice)
Boys 4x400M Relay
Solomon, 2nd, 3:49.58 (Rice, Carver, Newcomer, Krause)
Boys High Jump
Dakota Rice, Solomon, 5th, 5-02
Boys Pole Vault
Aiden Shepard, Solomon, 5th, 7-06
Boys Triple Jump
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, 6th, 34-02.50
Boys Discus
Hayden Zerbe, Solomon, 4th, 117-00
Boys Javelin
Hayden Zerbe, Solomon, 4th, 127-01
Girls 400M
Kennedy McMillen, Solomon, 5th, 1:10.94
Girls 800M
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 6th, 5:05.00
Girls 100M hurdles
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 6th, 19.68
Girls 4x100M Relay
Solomon, 3rd, 56.18 (McMillen, Newcomer, Mead, Moore)
Girls 4x400M Relay
Solomon, 3rd, 4:43.91 (McMillen, Shirack, Smith, Moore)
Girls High Jump
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 2nd, 5-00
Girls Pole Vault
Ashley Mead, Solomon, 3rd, 7-06
Girls Shot Put
Payton Ballou, Solomon, 4th, 28-09.50
Ella Duryea, Solomon, 5th, 28-09
Girls Discus
Payton Ballou, Solomon, 5th, 69-08
Team Scores:
Boys
Ell-Saline 122, Goessel 77, Tescott 62, Mankato-Rock Hills 50, Solomon 47, Sandia-Pike Valley 43, Wakefield 37, Lincoln 24, Southern Cloud 23, Central Plains 22, Tipton 16, Natoma 12, Sylvan Grove 8.
Girls
Goessel 114, Ell-Saline 58, Mankato-Rock Hills 55, Wakefield 49.5, Lincoln 45.5, Central Plains 41, Sylvan Grove 41, Solomon 38, Scandia-Pike Valley 28, Tescott 28, Tipton 27, Natoma 14, Wilson 8, JC-Saint Xavier 1.
