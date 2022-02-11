The Solomon Gorillas had a strong first half performance to run by Rural Vista 62-32 at Solomon.
The Gorillas led 21-8 after the first quarter and took a 42-13 lead at the break. Makaen Hastings led all scorers with 18 points while Spencer Coup chipped in 16 points for the Gorillas. Freshman Nathan Traynor led the Rural Vista Heat with nine points while Colton Jacobson, Parker Stilwell and Gavin Carson had five each. Rural Vista got the win in the girls contest 42-23 as Kacie Acres led the team with 15 points with Angie Linder having eight and Shaylee Sanford with six. Tyra Thompson and Lacie McLaughlin scored nine each to lead Solomon.
Box Score
Boys Game:
Rural Vista: 8 5 9 10 - 32
Solomon: 21 2112 8 - 62
Rural Vista – Jacobson 5, Stilwell 5, Traynor 9, Tate 4, A. Brown 4,a Carson 5. Totals: 10 (3) 3-11.
Solomon – Coup 16, Robinson 2, Hastings 18, Acosta 8, Baxa 4, Sm ith 6, Duran 3, Zerbe 3, E. Thompson 2. Totals: 21 (5) 5-8.
Girls Game:
Rural Vista 42, Solomon 23
Rural Vista: 12 8 8 14 - 42
Solomon: 8 1 5 9 – 23
Rural Vista – C. Linder 2, Rapp 2, A. Linder 8, Harrison 4, Riedy 3, Sanford 6, Acres 15. Totals: 12 (2) 12-29.
Solomon – Thompson 9, Shirack 2, Newsome 3, McLaughlin 9. Totals: 3 (3) 8-20.
